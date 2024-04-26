KKR Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Bowl In Kolkata; Check Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 42 of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on Friday. (Full Coverage)
Speaking at the toss, PBKS skipper Curran said, "We will have a bowl. We had 4 games at home, unfortunately lost all four, guys are ready for the away games though. We know what we need to do from here, just go out and play. Liam Livingstone misses out, Jonny Bairstow is back."
KKR won't have Mitchell Starc tonight. Here's what Iyer had to say "We've had different players stepping up at different times, that's the thing I'm pleased about this season. Starcy got a cut on his finger in the last game, Dushmantha Chameera replaces him. Need a great start and then convert it into a big score, hoping to continue the same form and momentum."
Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary
Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz