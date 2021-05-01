May 01, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Fire David Warner As Captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad remove David Warner as captain, Kane Williamson to lead the team in the remainder of IPL 2021

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2021
IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Fire David Warner As Captain
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only once in six matches under David Warner's leadership this IPL 2021.
Courtesy: BCCI
IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Fire David Warner As Captain
Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad sacked David Warner as captain after the team's disastrous start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign. Kane Williamson will lead the team in the remainder of the season.

Warner, 34, led the team to their maiden IPL title in 2016. The Aussie is also their leading run scorer, having won the Orange Cap three times in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

But SRH have suffered a disastrous start to the IPL 2021 campaign under Warner, losing five times in six outings. Their lone win came against Punjab Kings in the 14th match of the season in Chennai.

More to follow...

