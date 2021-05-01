IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Fire David Warner As Captain

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad sacked David Warner as captain after the team's disastrous start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign. Kane Williamson will lead the team in the remainder of the season.

Warner, 34, led the team to their maiden IPL title in 2016. The Aussie is also their leading run scorer, having won the Orange Cap three times in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

But SRH have suffered a disastrous start to the IPL 2021 campaign under Warner, losing five times in six outings. Their lone win came against Punjab Kings in the 14th match of the season in Chennai.

More to follow...

