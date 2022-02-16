Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Named Captain Of Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL auction 2022 and Kolkata Knight Riders splurged 12.25 crores to secure his services.

Shreyas Iyer previously led Delhi Capitals to final of IPL 2020. BCCI

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 4:40 pm

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed their new recruit Shreyas Iyer as their captain. Notably, KKR had bought Iyer for INR 12.25 crores at the recently-concluded IPL auction 2022. (More Cricket News)

Iyer had captained Delhi Capitals earlier and took the side to the final of 2020 IPL where they lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in Dubai. He then missed the first leg of IPL 2021 due to injury and DC handed the captaincy duties to Rishabh Pant and even after the return of Iyer in the second leg of IPL 2021, Pant continued leading the Delhi side.

Iyer was also released by the franchise ahead of IPL auction 2022 and KKR splurged 12.25 crores to secure his services.

On being appointed the captain of KKR on Wednesday, Iyer said: “I am extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to lead a prestigious team like KKR. The IPL as a tournament brings the best players from different countries and cultures together and I look forward to leading this great group of very talented individuals.

“I would like to thank the owners, management and support staff of KKR for giving me the opportunity to lead this team and I am confident that we will find the right synergies to achieve the team’s goals."

Meanwhile, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said that the team trusts in the abilities of Iyer as a batter and as a leader.

“We are delighted firstly to have been able to successfully bid for Shreyas in the IPL auction & to have the opportunity for him to lead #TeamKKR. He has impressed one & all as a quality batsman at the highest level & we are confident that he will excel as a leader of #TeamKKR,” said Mysore.

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said: “I am very excited to have one of India’s brightest future leaders in Shreyas Iyer, take the reins at KKR. I’ve enjoyed Shreyas’ game and his captaincy skills from afar and now will look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the success and style of play we want at KKR.”

