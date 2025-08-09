Bodoland FC 1-0 Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025: Rendon’s Second-Half Strike Knocks Out Shers

Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025: Robinson Blandon Rendon scored in the 69th minute to seal a win in the SAI Stadium on 9 August

Updated on:
Updated on:
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025: Robinson Blandon Rendon
Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025: Robinson Blandon Rendon celebrates after scoring in the Group D fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup/Debabrata Biswas
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bodoland FC won 1-0 against Punjab FC in a Group D fixture in Durand Cup 2025.

  • Robinson Blandon Rendon scored in the 69th minute for BDFC to seal the win.

  • The result knocked Punjab FC out of the Durand Cup 2025.

Colombian Robinson Blandon Rendon struck in the second half to lead Bodoland FC to a narrow 1-0 win that not only eliminated Punjab FC from Durand Cup but also perched the local side on top of the Group D in the tournament, here Saturday.

Punjab FC ended the group stage campaign with four points from two matches while Bodoland FC have six points from two matches.

The first half unfolded in heavy rain, with Punjab FC immediately taking the initiative against Bodoland FC.

Nikhil Prabhu led from the back, threading passes into midfield where Princeton Rebello pulled the strings, launching an early strike that whistled just over the crossbar.

On the wings, Vishal and Suhail probed for openings, keeping Bodoland pinned in their own half during the opening exchanges.

Bodoland, though under pressure, showed flashes of attacking intent. Gwgwmsar produced a brilliant through ball to Junior, whose low drive was safely held by Punjab goalkeeper Ravi Kumar.

The physical battle intensified when S. Meitei lunged into a late challenge, earning the game’s first yellow card. Despite Punjab’s territorial dominance, Bodoland’s defensive pairing of Mosang Basumatary and Dinesh Basumatary stood firm, cutting out crosses and blocking shots.

As the whistle blew for half-time, the score remained 0–0, with Punjab FC’s attacking trio unable to breach Bodoland’s disciplined and rain-hardened defence.

With the rain easing into a heavy drizzle to start the second half at SAI Stadium Bodoland quickly seized the momentum.

The turning point came in the second half when Gwgwmsar delivered a teasing cross into the Punjab box. Amid the scramble, Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon, showing his predatory instincts, latched onto the rebound and rifled the ball past goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, sending the home fans into jubilation, giving BDFC a vital 1–0 lead.

Punjab FC responded with urgency, rippling their frontline with fresh legs in a desperate attempt to level.

Yet Bodoland’s backline marshaled by defenders like Mosang Basumatary held firm, repelling crosses and blocking shots. Punjab’s efforts fell short, as their shots either went wide or were comfortably dealt with by the home side’s defense.

The tension swelled in the waning minutes, but Bodoland’s resilience and defending in numbers paid dividends.

The local side, pushed by the huge support of the fans, ensured that they maintained the lead and secure their second straight win of the tournament, their best performance in the Durand Cup.

Published At:
