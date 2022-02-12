Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
IPL Auction 2022: Shreyas Iyer Secured By Kolkata Knight Riders For INR 12.25 Crores

Kolkata Knight Riders entered IPL auction 2022 with INR 48 crores.

Shreyas Iyer had set a base price of INR 2 crores for himself at IPL auction 2022. AP

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 1:16 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Shreyas Iyer for a whopping sum of INR 12.25 crores on Saturday at the IPL player auction 2022. (More Cricket News)

Iyer must have hit the sack with a happy face after scoring 80 runs in India’s 96-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI on Friday. That joy must have doubled with his achievement at the IPL auction 2022 on Saturday as KKR won the bidding war for him which had started with RCB. Notably, Iyer had set a base price of INR 2 crores for himself at the IPL 2022 player auction. He is likely to lead the KKR side in the upcoming IPL.

Notably, Shyreyas Iyer was the only player to cross 10 crore in the first round of IPL 2022 auction, which also saw Shikhar Dhawan fetching an amount of INR 9.25 crores while moving to Punjab Kings.

The other big buy in the first round was Kagiso Rabada who got INR 9.25 crore to join Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Trent Boult was bought by Rajasythan Royals for INR 8 crore.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals roped in David Warner for INR 6.25 crore and Quinton de Kock moved to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.75 crores. Royal Challengers Bangalore paid INR 7 crore for Faf du Plessis, while Kolkata Knight Riders smartly picked Pat Cummins for INR 7.25 crores.

A total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer in the span of two days on February 12 and 13. Earlier, 1214 players had listed themselves for the mega auction from which the 590 players got shortlisted.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL Player Auction IPL 2022 Auction IPL 2022 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Trent Boult David Warner Quinton De Kock Pat Cummins New Delhi
