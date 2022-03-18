Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of RCB Matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore start their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27 in Mumbai. Check RCB's IPL 2022 schedule and watch live details.

A high-profile RCB team will look for its maiden Indian Premier League crown in IPL 2022. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 5:16 pm

Virat Kohli is still here. But Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have a new captain in Faf du Plessis as the three-time runners-up resume their search for a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. RCB start their IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings on March 27. (More Cricket News)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have inexplicably failed to win the IPL so far. They were the losing finalists in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Now, with two more teams in the league, the task will get only tougher. But with a new captain in Faf du Plessis, RCB faithfuls will hope for a good season. Live streaming of all RCB matches will be available on digital platforms.

Here are RCB's full fixtures in IPL 2022 (Timings in IST)

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, March 27, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, March 30, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 5, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, April 9, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune;
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 12, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 16, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 19, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 23, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, April 26, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune;
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 30, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, May 4, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune;
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 8, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, May 13, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, May 19, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to see Live Streaming of RCB's IPL 2022 matches

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All RCB's matches can be seen on the Star Sports network -  Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 Full Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

