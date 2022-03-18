Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell Lead Star Cast; Harshal Patel Will Be Key – Full Squad List

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the strongest teams in IPL, but failed to perform when it mattered the most. RCB have never won the IPL but have come close to it. (RCB’s SCHEDULE IN IPL 2022)

RCB have played a total of three IPL finals so far – 2009, 2011 and 2016. After IPL 2021 in UAE, Virat Kohli stepped down as captain to manage his workload. Kohli was appointed as RCB skipper in 2013. He resigned as India T20 captain too.

Given a new captain – Faf du Plessis -- will lead the side that too after such a long time, RCB will have a lot of things to deal with. However, before the 15th edition kicks off on March 26, and the team starts its campaign at IPL 2022, let’s have a quick look at Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

OVERSEAS

Glenn Maxwell (Retained, INR 11 crore)

The all-rounder from Australia is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler. Maxwell’s strike rate of over 150 in IPL speaks about his potential of being an explosive batsman. His best score in IPL is 95, while his best bowling figures are 2/15.

Faf du Plessis (INR 7 crore)

Apart from being a reliable top-order batsman, the 37-year-old right-hander from South Africa is also a terrific fielder. A 96 is his best score in IPL. Du Plessis has been a former South African captain and has handled star players like AB de Villiers, Mark Boucher and Shaun Pollock.

Faf Du Plessis has the experience and composure to lead RCB in IPL 2022. Photo: BCCI

Josh Hazlewood (INR 7.75 crore)

He is a right-arm seam bowler from Australia who is adept in mixing pace and troubling the batters. Hazlewood gets good bounce on his deliveries. A 3/24 are his best figures in IPL.

Finn Allen (INR 80 lakh)

The wicketkeeper from New Zealand is an attacking batsman. His strike rate in T20s is over 175. His best score in the format is 92.

David Willey (INR 2 crore)

The 32-year-old bowling all-rounder from England has the experience of playing over 200 T20s. He is a left-arm pacer and left-handed batsman. A haul of 4/7 are his best figures in the format, while 118 is his highest score.

Sherfane Rutherford (INR 1 crore)

The 23-year-old Guyanese is a middle-order left-handed batter and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. Rutherford, whose best T20 score is a 70, can hit the ball to a fair distance. 3/19 are his best bowling figures.

Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 10.75 crore)

The leg spinner from Sri Lanka has an amazing googly. His best figures in T20 cricket are 5/26. Besides, Hasaranga can also bat with a good strike rate. His highest score in the format is 74.

Jason Behrendorff (INR 75 lakh)

The left-arm fast bowler from Australia is a good wicket-taking option with the new ball as he can swing it in both directions. His best T20 figures are 4/21.

CAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Virat Kohli Retained (INR 15 crore)

The star India player is one of the best batters in world cricket. In IPL 2016, Kohli had amassed 973 runs which is the most scored by any player in a single edition of the tournament. He has 5 IPL centuries to his name with a best score of 113.

Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore)

The 27-year-old right-arm pacer from Hyderabad is a genuine wicket-taker. His best figures in IPL are 4/32. The best part about him is that he keeps on learning and improving with every game he plays.

Dinesh Karthik (INR 5.50 crore)

A right-handed classical batsman, Dinesh Karthik is a proven match-finisher. The former KKR captain is a reliable batsman who can attack really well in the slog overs. His best score in IPL is 97.

Harshal Patel (INR 10.75 crore)

The right-arm pacer from Gujarat mixes his pace really well. He was the highest wicket-taker last season in IPL. His 32 wickets in the 2021 edition is the joint-best in a season. His best figures in IPL are 5/27.

Harshal Patel’s utility value has been well rewarded by RCB. Photo: BCCI

Siddharth Kaul (INR 75 lakh)

The 31-year-old speedster hails from Pathankot, Punjab. His variations are one to watch and the knuckle ball is the highlight among all. 4/19 are his best figures in IPL.

Karn Sharma (INR 50 lakh)

He is a decent leg-spinner who can also contribute with the bat by scoring quick runs. 4/16 are his best figures in IPL.

UNCAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Mahipal Lomror (INR 95 lakh)

The left-handed batter is a good striker of the ball. He can also bowl leg spin. Mahipal Lomror was picked by Dellhi Daredevils in 2016 but made his IPL debut in 2018 playing for Rajasthan Royals. His best IPL score is 47.

Shahbaz Ahmed (INR 2.40 crore)

The left-arm orthodox is 27 years old. He has previously played for RCB. Shahbaz Ahmed’s best figures in the tournament are 3/7, while his economy is below 8.

Anuj Rawat (INR 3.40 crore)

He is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman who made his IPL debut in 2021 playing for Rajasthan Royals. The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is an attacking opener. Anuj Rawat’s best T20 score is unbeaten 88.

Akash Deep (INR 20 lakh)

The 25-year-old is a right-arm medium fast bowler. He is a good wicket-taking option. Akash Deep’s best T20 figures are 4/35. Akash bats right-handed.

Luvnith Sisodia (INR 20 lakh)

He is a wicketkeeper-batsman from Karnataka. Luvnith Sisodia bats left-handed and plays attacking cricket at top order. Luvnith has a triple century to his name in corporate one-day tournament match. He had scored 312 runs off 129 balls, including 26 sixes.

Aneeshwar Gautam (INR 20 lakh)

The 19-year-old is a batting all-rounder. Aneeshwar Gautam bats left-handed and his bowling style is left-arm orthodox. He was a part of the Indian team that won the title at the U-19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies in 2022.

Suyash S Prabhudessai (INR 30 lakh)

He is a right-handed batsman who also bowls right-arm medium fast. Suyash Prabhudessai has been a consistent run-scorer in domestic cricket. His best T20 score is 60 not out.

Chama Milind (INR 25 lakh)

He is a left-arm medium pacer from Andhra Pradesh. Chama Milind’s best figures in T20 are 5/8. His economy in the format is below 8.