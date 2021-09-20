Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

'Was In Shock When Virat Kohli Stepped Down As T20 Captain,' Says Cricket's Prince Brian Lara

Within four days of saying he would step down as India's T20 captain after the World Cup, Virat Kohli said he will also relinquish his Royal Challengers Bangalore to manage his workload.

'Was In Shock When Virat Kohli Stepped Down As T20 Captain,' Says Cricket's Prince Brian Lara
Not in the best of form in the last two years, Virat Kohli will play T20 cricket purely as a batsman and Brian Lara feels it's the right decision. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

'Was In Shock When Virat Kohli Stepped Down As T20 Captain,' Says Cricket's Prince Brian Lara
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T12:13:00+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 12:13 pm

West Indies legend Brian Lara is impressed with how Virat Kohli is trying to manage his workload after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain announced that he would be stepping down from the position after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

The RCB superstar on Sunday announced that he would be stepping aside from the franchise’s leadership role after the tournament and wants to understand the burden and keep committing to the responsibility he has. RCB take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Monday in IPL 2021.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” said Kohli, who is yet to win his maiden IPL title, since taking over in 2013.

On Thursday last week, Virat Kohli had announced he will be relinquishing India’s T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The former left-hander stated that he ‘was in shock’ when he heard Kohli would be stepping down from the India role.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

 “I was in shock because I think he’s (Kohli) done a tremendous job, played against all the big countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia – beating all of them,” Lara said. "This is actually his first (T20) World Cup as a captain, so this will end his career as a (T20) captain after that. It's a big shock.

 “I feel that sometimes it might sometimes be good to take a step away, concentrate may be on another format of the game. I have had these issues as well when I was playing, when a couple of times I stepped down as captain as it became very, very stressful,” added the West Indian.

Lara, who himself cut down on his cricket to focus on Test cricket, lauded Kohli's decision.

“I mean, it’s pretty straightforward. He has said it as clear as possible. He wants to understand his workload and keep committing to the responsibility he has. Very well put together (his statement),” Lara was quoted as saying.

“I totally understand. It's three formats of the game. When you go back, it was just Test cricket and the 50-over format. Now he is playing every format of the time,” added the former West Indies skipper, who also holds the record for highest individual score (400 not out) in Test cricket.

“There has come a time when he feels ‘listen, I need to take a step back and maybe the focus on Test cricket and 50-overs format of the game and allow somebody else to take the responsibility (in T20s)’. To me, it’s pretty clear,” the 52-year-old added.

“Proud of someone who is at the height of his career and makes a decision such as this,” Lara said.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Brian Lara UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Indian Cricket Team Cricket - BCCI Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals: Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals: Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

La Liga: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema Lead Real Madrid To 2-1 Win At Valencia

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Did Not Use Jasprit Bumrah Wisely, His Captaincy Was A Blunder, Says Kevin Pietersen

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi Angry At Being Replaced; Mauro Icardi Gets Late PSG Winner

EPL: Manchester United Win After Penalty Call Backfires; Chelsea Beat Tottenham Hotspur

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Skipper Kieron Pollard Rues Missed Opportunities Vs CSK

MS Dhoni Lauds Ruturaj Gaikwad After Chennai Super Kings Outsmart Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bowlers Help Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

More from Sports

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Mockery Of Jasprit Bumrah, Hits Unbelievable Swipe Six - WATCH

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Mockery Of Jasprit Bumrah, Hits Unbelievable Swipe Six - WATCH

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Rested Due To Knee Niggle

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Rested Due To Knee Niggle

National Athletics: Amlan Borgogain, Praveen Chithravel Share Limelight With Manju Bala Singh

National Athletics: Amlan Borgogain, Praveen Chithravel Share Limelight With Manju Bala Singh

Read More from Outlook

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Harish Manav / Three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Channi has become the first Dalit face to get the top position in the state government. In 2018, Channi was accused in a #MeToo case.

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Harish Manav / Getting emotional at his first press conference as the chief minister, Charanjit Channi said that he comes from a poor family that did not have a roof over their head.

'Shock!' Was Lara's First Reaction On Hearing Kohli's T20 Captaincy Call

'Shock!' Was Lara's First Reaction On Hearing Kohli's T20 Captaincy Call

Outlook Web Bureau / Within four days Virat Kohli relinquished two captaincy roles to manage his workload.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

Outlook Web Bureau / While RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, two-time champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins.

Advertisement