Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

No Pressure From BCCI: Sourav Ganguly On Virat Kohli's Resignation As India T20 Captain

Ganguly felt that there is nothing wrong in having Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the 'Team Mentor' as he has won three ICC trophies.

No Pressure From BCCI: Sourav Ganguly On Virat Kohli's Resignation As India T20 Captain
Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of India T20 team after the ongoing World Cup in the UAE. | File Photo

Trending

No Pressure From BCCI: Sourav Ganguly On Virat Kohli's Resignation As India T20 Captain
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T00:04:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 12:04 am

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that Virat Kohli's decision to step down from T20 captaincy after the ongoing World Cup was his "own decision" and there was no pressure from the cricket board. (More Cricket News)

Kohli had recently announced that he would only be available as a player in the shortest format after the World Cup. Ganguly attributed Kohli's call to the gruelling schedule that takes a toll on both mind and body.

"No I was surprised. It was a decision perhaps he took after the England series, and it's his decision. Neither did we speak to Virat nor did we put any pressure, we never pressurise anyone. I have been a player and I would never do such a thing," Ganguly told 'Aaj Tak'.

He then explained the rationale behind Kohli's decision.

"There are more games now and it's difficult to captain for such a long time across formats. I have myself been a captain (for five years).

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

"It looks good from the outside that you are leading your nation and it is at one level. There is lot of fame and respect but internally, the player has a mental and physical burn-out and it's not about Ganguly, Dhoni or Virat. Even the captains who come in future will also feel the pressure. It's a tough job," he said.

Talking about Kohli not getting even a single international hundred in last two years, Ganguly said that any great player, who has played for a long time, goes through this phase.

"It will happen (bad patch). A player who has played for long time, Virat in fact has played for 11 years (13 actually), every season won't be the same. Virat is a human and not a machine. It's not that you put him in a machine and runs will flow, he is human, who would nick a few, footwork will be iffy ...

"The graph was up and then it came down and it will again go up and you will see the vintage Virat," he explained.

MSD knows what his role is

Ganguly felt that there is nothing wrong in having Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the 'Team Mentor' as he has won three ICC trophies.

"Me and secretary Jay (Shah) had long discussion on how to involve Dhoni. Look, he hasn't left competitive cricket so he can't be involved for a long time. It is only for this tournament. He has won 3 World Cups (ICC trophies), so we thought of adding him and we hope it would only be a good thing. Nothing wrong in it. Let's see," he said.

Asked if there could be clash of ideas with so many people in the change room, Ganguly clarified that Ravi Shastri as the head coach remains in charge.

"MS is a matured person. He knows where to stop and where to go, all these things were discussed before bringing him on board," he said.

Shastri's successor

The BCCI president and also a former India captain, Ganguly said that his one-time deputy Rahul Dravid had come to Dubai to discuss the roadmap for the National Cricket Academy.

"He came to Dubai to meet us and discuss the roadmap for NCA. I think in Indian cricket, NCA's role is huge, its about supply line and that's what he wanted to discuss. When we had asked him earlier, he wasn't that interested. Let's see now, if he applies (for the head coach job)," he added.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly UAE Cricket Cricket - BCCI India national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ryan Ten Doeschate Retires From International Cricket

Ryan Ten Doeschate Retires From International Cricket

European Leagues Oppose FIFA's Biennial Football World Cup Plan

T20 World Cup 2021: How South African Cricketers Are Challenging The Bio-Bubble

Namibia's Historic Entry In T20 World Cup Super-12 A Great Advertisement For Cricket Development

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 8 Wickets

England Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Cricket Match

T20 World Cup: Australia Captain Aaron Finch To Back David Warner's Ability And Judgement

Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen: F1 Title Fight Could Take Big Swing In US, Mexico Grand Prix

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses In Quarters

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses In Quarters

ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Ireland, Progress To Super 12

ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Ireland, Progress To Super 12

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win

T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar On MS Dhoni Impact - 'Mentors Can't Do Much'

T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar On MS Dhoni Impact - 'Mentors Can't Do Much'

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

PTI / Ganguly said that Kohli's decision to step down from T20 captaincy after the World Cup was his 'own decision'.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement