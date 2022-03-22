Gujarat Titans In IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan Add To GT’s Flamboyance – Full Squad List

Gujarat Titans are one of the two new teams added to the Indian Premier League (IPL) roster. CVC Capitals Partners bought the Ahmedabad franchise and named the side Gujarat Titans. (GT FULL SCHEDULE)

GT picked Hardik Pandya from the players’ draft for INR 15 crore and named him the captain. It also picked Rashid Khan for an equal amount and Shubman Gill for INR 8 crore.

Notably, Ashish Nehra will coach Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and will have India’s 2011 World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten in his team.

Here is the Gujarat Titans squad:

OVERSEAS PLAYERS

Rashid Khan (Draft Pick, INR 15 crore)

The star all-rounder from Afghanistan is one of the brilliant leg spinners in world cricket. Rashid Khan bowls at a good speed and gives the batters extremely less time to read him. His best bowling figures in IPL is 5/7. He is also a handy batsman who can score quick runs.

David Miller (INR 3 crore)

The left-handed South African batsman made his IPL debut way back in 2012. He is an attacking batsman who doesn’t shy away from playing aerial shots. Often known as “Killer Miller” for his attacking batting, David Miller’s best IPL score is 101.

Matthew Wade (INR 2.40 crore)

He is a wicketkeeper-batsman from Australia who is reliable in both the roles. The southpaw’s best T20 score is 130 not out, while Matthew Wade’s strike rate is over 135 in the format.

Lockie Ferguson can be a match-winner on his day. BCCI

Lockie Ferguson (INR 10 crore)

The right-arm fast bowler from New Zealand is the definition of pace bowling. A 3/15 are Lockie Ferguson’s best figures in IPL, while in T20I cricket his best figures are 5/21. Because of having a good height, Ferguson’s pacy bouncers are really impactful. He boasts a strike rate of over 150 in IPL with the bat in hand.

Alzarri Joseph (INR 2.40 crore)

He is a bowling all-rounder from West Indies who can make notable contributions with the bat too. Alzarri Joseph’s figures of 6/12 in his maiden IPL game in 2019 are the best figures registered by a bowler in the history of the tournament.

Dominic Drakes (INR 1.10 crore)

The 24-year-old Barbadian is a complete player as he can bowl with a lot of variations. Dominic Drakes can also score quick runs down the order and is an amazing fielder. His best figures in T20 cricket are 3/26.

Noor Ahmad (INR 30 lakh)

The Afghan is just 17 years old but extremely talented. Noor Ahmad is a left-arm Chinaman bowler, who can also bat and score runs at brisk pace. His best T20 figures are 3/12.

CAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Hardik Pandya (Draft Pick, INR 15 crore)

The stylish batting all-rounder is adept in playing match-winning knocks. He is a sensational hitter. Hardik Pandya’s best score in IPL is 93. Meanwhile, his best figures in the tournament are 3/20. It remains to be seen if the Gujarat Titans skipper can deliver with bat and ball.

Shubman Gill’s role at the top will be crucial for Gujarat Titans. BCCI

Shubman Gill (Draft Pick, INR 8 crore)

The right-handed top-order batsman is establishing himself as one of the key players in white-ball cricket. Batting with a tall and confident posture, Shubman Gill relies on pure timing rather than using power on his shots. The right-handed batsman’s best score in IPL is 76.

Wriddhiman Saha (INR 1.90 crore)

The wicketkeeper-batsman is a seasoned player in IPL. His best score in the tournament is 115. Apart from being a good batsman, Wriddhiman Saha is also excellent with the glove work behind the stumps.

Jayant Yadav (INR 1.70 crore)

He is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-break. What impresses most about Jayant Yadav is his bowling economy. In IPL, Yadav’s economy is below 7.

Vijay Shankar (INR 1.40 crore)

He is an all-rounder from Tamil Nadu who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium fast. Vijay Shankar, who plays big shots especially against spin bowling, has 63 as his best IPL score. His best figures in the tournament are 2/19.

Mohammed Shami (INR 6.25 crore)

The right-arm pacer has improved himself in the past few years to become more dangerous. Apart from speed, what impresses about Mohammed Shami is his accurate line and length. Shami’s yorkers are really effective. His best figures in IPL are 3/15.

Varun Aaron (INR 50 lakh)

He is one of the fastest bowlers in India. Varun Aaron’s best figures in IPL are 3/16. He has also played for the national team but injuries have impacted his game severely over the years.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (INR 50 lakh)

He is a middle-order batsman who can also offer right-arm off-break bowling. A 65 is Gurkeerat Singh Mann’s best score in IPL, while 2/15 are his best figures registered in IPL.

UNCAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Yash Dayal (INR 3.20 crore)

The left-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh was among the top 10 wicket-takers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Yash Dayal’s economy rate in the tournament was 3.77. He bowls at a speed of around 140 kmph and also gets swing.

Sai Kishore (INR 3 crore)

The 25-year-old is a slow left-arm orthodox from Tamil Nadu. Sai Kishore was the leading wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali 2019-20. His economy rate in the season was 4.63.

Rahul Tewatia will be handy for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. BCCI

Rahul Tewatia (INR 9 crore)

He is a left-handed hard-hitting batsman who also offers right-arm leg spin. Earlier ignored by many, Rahul Tewatia rose to limelight after smacking Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over during Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings game in IPL 2020. His best IPL score is 53 and his best figures are 3/18.

Abhinav Sadarangani (2.60 crore)

He is an attacking batsman who plays at the middle order. Abhinav Sadarangani’s best T20 score is 70 not out and his strike rate is 150. Meanwhile, he averages over 50 in the format

B. Sai Sudharsan (INR 20 lakh)

He is a left-handed top-order batsman and a part-time leg-break bowler. B. Sai Sudarshan’s best T20 score is 82.

Darshan Nalkande (INR 20 lakh)

The right-arm medium-fast bowler has the ability to swing and seam the ball. Darshan Nalkande is also a good batting option down the order. His best T20 figures are 5/9.

Pradeep Sangwan (INR 20 lakh)

The left-arm pacer from Delhi has both swing and seam movement in his bowling. Pradeep Sangwan has been playing in IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008. Sangwan’s best figures in IPL are 3/18.