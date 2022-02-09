Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: New Ahmedabad Franchise To Play As Gujarat Titans; Team To Reveal Logo Soon

Former England opener Vikram Solanki has been appointed as the Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket and former India pacer Ashish Nehra as the head coach.

IPL 2022: New Ahmedabad Franchise To Play As Gujarat Titans; Team To Reveal Logo Soon
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as captain of Gujarat Titans in IPL. Twitter (@hardikpandya7)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 3:20 pm

The Ahmedabad franchise owned by CVC Capitals will be known as Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it was announced on Wednesday. Gujarat Titans will make their debut in the IPL 2022 alongside RPSG group-owned Lucknow Super Giants. The team logo will be revealed soon. 

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live | Scorecard Cricket News

Gujarat Titans will have the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as its home ground. The franchise will be led by India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Alongside Hardik, the franchise also has Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and young batting talent, Shubman Gill, as squad members. All three were draft picks. 

Related stories

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Makes Big Revelation, Says He Was Urged To Leave RCB And 'Come Into Auction'

Andy Flower Takes Leave From PSL Franchise To Attend IPL Player Auction 2022

IPL 2022 Player Auction: Namibians, India U-19 Players In Final Shortlist – Check Who’s In And Who’s Out

Former England opener Vikram Solanki has been appointed as the Director of Cricket with former India pacer Ashish Nehra as the head coach. South African Gary Kirsten, who was India’s head coach during their 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, will be Titan’s mentor and batting coach.

The CVC Capitals shelled out Rs 5625 crores for Gujarat Titans during the bidding process while Lucknow Super Giants were bought at a whopping Rs 7090 crores. They will join the existing eight teams in the IPL 2022 Mega Player Auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.   

“Debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, the Gujarat Titans will pay tribute to the state’s rich cricketing legacy, which has seen it produce countless Indian international cricket legends over the years,” the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch.”

Siddharth Patel, a representative of the franchise, said, “We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name ‘Titans’.”

“As we approach the league’s mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season,” Patel said. “We want individuals that are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game.”

This is not the first time Gujarat has been a part of IPL. Earlier, Gujarat Lions, led by former India batsman Suresh Raina played in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament. Meanwhile, according to sources close to Gujarat Titans, the think-tank are yet to touch down in Ahmedabad but have kept themselves busy with virtual meetings ahead of the mega auction. 

Asked if Hardik is going to be present in Bengaluru during the auction, the source said, "It is still unclear at the moment. We will soon have some clarity." 

“Super excited to start this new journey for Ahmedabad”, Hardik was quoted as saying in a video tweet posted by Star Sports last month. “I want to take this opportunity to thank the management and the owners for putting their faith in me as the captain of this team,” he added. 

“It’s a new era for us and I am excited for what lies ahead. What I can promise is this team will always fight and give their all. A big welcome to Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, two players whom I know extremely well and will bring a lot to our table,” added Hardik.

Tags

Sports Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League 2022 IPL 2022 Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Shubman Gill Ashish Nehra Vikram Solanki Gary Kirsten Narendra Modi Stadium Cricket IPL 2022 Player Auction
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

SA Vs BAN: South Africa Confirm Schedule For Bangladesh Series

SA Vs BAN: South Africa Confirm Schedule For Bangladesh Series

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Announce Squad For Test Series; Haris Rauf, Shan Masood Back

IND Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav Fight Back; India 101/3

Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 25 Live

Premier League Wrap: Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Blank As Last-place Burnley Hold Manchester United

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla