Gujarat Titans' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Live Streaming Details Of GT Matches

The CVC Capital Partners doled out INR 5,625 crore (USD 750 million) to acquire the Ahmedabad franchise in the Indian Premier League. Now they are up against nine other teams, including fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants, in the world's premier T20 league. (GT TEAM PROFILE)

The Hardik Pandya-led side has some exciting talents in their ranks with the likes of Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson et al coming together for the team.

Live streaming of all Gujarat Titans matches will be available on digital platforms.

Here Are Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures In IPL 2022 (Timings In IST)

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, March 28, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, April 2, 7:30 at MCA Stadium, Pune;

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, April 8, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, April 11, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, April 14, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 29th Match - April 17, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune;

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, April 23, 3:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 27, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 30, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, May 3, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, May 6, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, May 10, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune;

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, May 15, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, May 19, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where To See Live Streaming Of Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 Matches

STAR Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All Gujarat Titans' matches can be seen on the STAR Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 Full Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.