Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Gujarat Titans' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Live Streaming Details Of GT Matches

Gujarat Titans are one of the two teams making IPL debuts in 2022. Check GT's IPL 2022 match dates and watch live details.

Gujarat Titans' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Live Streaming Details Of GT Matches
Gujarat Titans will be led by Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022. Full schedule of the IPL debutants here. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 9:01 pm

The CVC Capital Partners doled out INR 5,625 crore (USD 750 million) to acquire the Ahmedabad franchise in the Indian Premier League. Now they are up against nine other teams, including fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants, in the world's premier T20 league. (GT TEAM PROFILE)

The Hardik Pandya-led side has some exciting talents in their ranks with the likes of Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson et al coming together for the team.

Related stories

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ Hardik Pandya Says, ‘I’m A Work In Progress, Focussing On Controllables’

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans Captain, Says His Bowling Would Be A ‘Surprise’

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Pick Rahmanullah Gurbaz As Jason Roy's Replacement

Live streaming of all Gujarat Titans matches will be available on digital platforms. 

Here Are Gujarat Titans Full Fixtures In IPL 2022 (Timings In IST) 

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, March 28, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; 
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, April 2, 7:30 at MCA Stadium, Pune; 
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, April 8, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai; 
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, April 11, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai; 
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, April 14, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai; 
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 29th Match - April 17, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune; 
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, April 23, 3:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai; 
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 27, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; 
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 30, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai; 
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, May 3, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai; 
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, May 6, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai; 
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, May 10, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune; 
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, May 15, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; 
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, May 19, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. 

Where To See Live Streaming Of Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 Matches

STAR Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All Gujarat Titans' matches can be seen on the STAR Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 Full Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League IPL 2022 Schedule Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 Schedule IPL Live Streaming Indian T20 Cricket League New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

DGCA Puts Boeing 737 Fleets In India On 'Enhanced Surveillance' After China Plane Crash

DGCA Puts Boeing 737 Fleets In India On 'Enhanced Surveillance' After China Plane Crash

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years