Live Streaming Of IPL 2022: Teamwise Match Dates, Venues, Watch Live Details - At A Glance

The Indian Premier League is upon us and fans will be back at the stadiums. IPL 2020 and the second portion of IPL 2021 were held in the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. IPL 2022 will be held in India from March 26 and May 29. The state of Maharashtra, more specifically Mumbai and Pune, will be hosting all the league matches. (FULL SCHEDULE | Cricket News)

The IPL 2022 matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium in Pune.

For those not so lucky to get tickets to the stadium, they can all the matches live on TV as well as live streaming on their digital devices like mobile, tablets and smartphones.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders play the first match of IPL on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM.

Live IPL 2022 matches can be seen on the STAR Sports network. STAR have the broadcast rights of IPL.

Live streaming of IPL 2022 matches can be seen in Disney+ Hotstar.

TEAMWISE IPL MATCH SCHEDULE AND WATCH LIVE DETAILS:

Chennai Super Kings match dates

Kolkata Knight Riders match dates

Sunrisers Hyderabad match dates

Rajasthan Royals match dates

Delhi Capitals match dates

Royal Challengers Bangalore match dates

Lucknow Super Giants match dates

Gujarat Titans match dates

Punjab Kings match dates

Mumbai Indians match dates

Former India coach Ravi Shastri makes a comeback to the Star Sports commentary panel while Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Harbhajan Singh are all set to make their debut. An extremely popular personality in the IPL broadcast team, Mayanti Langer Binny too makes a comeback after a gap of two years.

IPL 2022 will be live telecast across nine languages. The inclusion of Gujarat Titans this season has seen the introduction of a new Guajrati feed. Apart from English and Hindi, IPL will also broadcast in the following vernacular languages: Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Malyalam.