FC Malmo Vs Copenhagen Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch First Leg

Danish side FC Copenhagen travel to face against FC Malmo in the first-leg of the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifying at the Eleda Stadium on Tuesday. The Swedish side overcame 5-1 aggregate against RFS in the second round and defeated Iberia 1999 6-2 in the first round.
As for FC Copenhagen, they entered the competition in the second round and won 3-0 against Drita earlier in July to advance to the third round stage.
FC Malmo might start the same playing XI that played against RFS with the likes of Pontus Jansson and Andrej Duric retaining their places in the team. As for Copenhagen, former Leicester City forward Andreas Cornelius will lead the attack with prominent names such as Mohamed Elyounoussi and Thomas Delaney expected to start.
FC Malmo Vs Copenhagen Predicted XIs:
Malmo Predicted XIs:
Olsen; Rosler, Jansson, Duric, Busanello; Larsen, Rosengren, Berg, Bolin; Haksabanovic, Ali
Copenhagen Predicted XIs:
Kotarski; Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Garananga; Huescas, Lerager, Delaney, Meling; Elyounoussi, Achouri; Cornelius
FC Malmo Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 – Live Streaming Details
When is the FC Malmo Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 being played?
The FC Malmo Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 will be played on Tuesday, 5th August, 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 10:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the FC Malmo Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 3rd Round Qualifiers Leg 1 live online in India?
The said match won't be telecast or streamed in India. However, fans in Denmark can watch it on - Viaplay Denmark and Viaplay Sport News.