IPL 2022: Where To Get Indian Premier League Tickets

"See you at the stands! " This is the message from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the world's premier T20 cricket tournament gets ready to welcome fans back to stadiums. Ticket sales started Wednesday (March 23). (More Cricket News)

The 2020 edition of IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates as India reeled under the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 edition started in India but moved to the UAE after 29 matches following suspension due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in bio bubbles.

The 15th edition of IPL will be held in India, starting March 26 with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time," said a release.

Fans can buy IPL tickets for the league phase on the official IPL website [www.iplt20.com]. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com. The sales of IPL tickets started from 12PM IST onwards on Wednesday. Tickets are priced at INR 800 onwards.

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IPL. All the matches can be seen on the Star Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live streaming of IPL 2022 matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

With the addition of two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, IPL will now be a 10-team affair.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, while Mumbai Indians are the most successful side. Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the other teams.

The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. The audience occupancy rate has been set at 25 percent as per COVID-19 protocols.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne, Mumbai and MCA International stadium, Pune.