Here's What Lionel Messi's Former Youth Team Skipper Had To Say About Him

Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
usa
USA
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
england
England
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Mexico
0
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
0
japan
Costa Rica
1
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
0
belgium
Morocco
2
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
4
croatia
Canada
1
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
1
spain
Germany
1

Here's What Lionel Messi's Former Youth Team Skipper Had To Say About Him

The Spanish defender was in Barcelona's youth setup, where he captained a breakthrough talent and now a modern day great - Lionel Messi.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be Lionel Messi last mega showpiece for Argentina.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be Lionel Messi last mega showpiece for Argentina.
img
Outlook Web Desk
UPDATED 28 Nov 2022 12:51 pm

FC Goa's 35-year-old defender Marc Valiente is finding his feet comfortably in India, saying that the playing style and environment here is similar to what he has been trained for right from his time at Barcelona's academy as a teenager. (More Football News)

The Spanish defender was in Barcelona's youth setup, where he captained a breakthrough talent and now a modern day great - Lionel Messi.

The defender talks about the early days when Messi had first been brought to the academy. As the team were being trained in playing the fast-paced touch football that has become synonymous with Barcelona, Valiente said that Messi's quality at the time had stood out immediately.
 
"When he came to our team, I think he was 13-14. It was not easy for him because he came all the way from Argentina," said Valiente. "He couldn’t play the first season. It was not easy for him to get used to our play, but after that, he was not shy anymore, and you could see from the first minute that he was so different."
 
Over the years, many experts have spoken about a youngster's first touch being a good indicator of the quality they possess. For nearly two decades now, Messi has become a symbol of that idea. But before he went on to become one of the game's all-time greats aided by his immaculate touch, Valiente and the others in the academy had been witnesses.
 
"What I remember from that time was we used to play two touches – it was our style of game. We played one side to another as fast as we could, using one or two touches," said Valiente. "He touched the ball maybe six or eight times [in the same time] that we did two touches. It was something different that we never experienced. You could see that he was someone different. We never knew that he would become the best player ever but Leo, as a 14-year-old, was like that."
 
Having been part of what is considered one of the greatest batches of players to come through from the Barcelona academy, Valiente said that one of the key factors in developing young players is to give them education as well as a lot of playing time.
 
Former India player Izumi Arata, who coaches Under-19 players at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy, which aims at the holistic development of young talent, echoed this sentiment.

“Talent is everywhere. The pool is huge. You just need to make extra efforts to reach out to all parts of this country and I think Reliance Foundation is doing a fantastic job by keeping scouts in many cities and states to find the best talents from all over the country.  We need much more academies with this kind of vision,” Arata said.

The Hero ISL this season has seen the new spaced out schedule being used to its full extent by the coaches, as more and more young players have been afforded playing time. Twenty-two players under the age of 25 have made their debuts this season in the ISL and 20 of those have been Indian players, which is in line with the Hero ISL's objectives of providing a platform for breakthrough Indian talents.

Sports Fifa Lionel Messi FC Goa Indian Super League (ISL) Marc Valiente Argentina National Football Team Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
