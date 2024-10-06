Football

Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal, La Liga: Dani Carvajal Injury Serious, Could Miss Rest Of Season

Vinicius also suffered an injury against Villarreal, with Real Madrid confirming the Brazil star had a cervical issue

Dani Carvajal
Dani Carvajal has suffered a serious knee injury
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal could be set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury. (More Football News)

Carvajal had to be taken off late on in Saturday's La Liga meeting with Villarreal, which Madrid won 2-0 thanks to goals from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior.

The 32-year-old and the club subsequently confirmed he will have to go under the knife.

"Serious cruciate ligament injury confirmed, I'll have to undergo surgery and be off the field for a few months," Carvajal said on Instagram.

"Looking forward to starting the recovery process and coming back like an animal. Thank you all for your messages, I feel very loved."

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti said: "It looks like a pretty serious knee injury, the dressing room is sad and worried.

"It's something that happens a lot of times because of the calendar and it's happened to a very important player for us.

"He is a fundamental player for us because of his experience.

"I've been talking to him and he's sad, but there's not much we can do. We are going to see the medical evaluation and think about him recovering. The doctor has told us that he has to do tests, but that it's a knee injury."

Asked how he may replace Carvajal in Madrid's starting XI, Ancelotti said: "We have Lucas Vazquez, but it's not the time to talk about this.

"We are going to wait and if the injury is serious we are going to manage the squad well and see who we put in this position. It will not be me."

Vinicius also suffered an injury against Villarreal, with Madrid confirming the Brazil star had a cervical issue.

The victory took Los Blancos level on points with Barcelona at the summit of LaLiga, ahead of the Blaugrana facing Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

