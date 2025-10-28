La Liga 2025/26: Real Madrid Handed Fresh Injury Blow As Dani Carvajal Set To Undergo Knee Surgery

Los Blancos skipper Dani Carvajal is all set to undergo a knee surgery after being diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee following Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona last Sunday

La Liga 2025/26: Real Madrid Handed Fresh Injury Blow As Dani Carvajal Set To Undergo Knee Surgery
Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fresh injury problem for Real Madrid as captain Dani Carvajal set to undergo a surgery on his right knee

  • Carvajal felt discomfort after Real Madrid's ecstatic 2-1 win over Barcelona

  • Real Madrid go 5 points clear of Barca in the La Liga points table

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal is set to undergo knee surgery after being diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee.

The Spaniard experienced discomfort following Madrid’s 2-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona on Sunday, in which he featured as a second-half substitute.

Following tests on Monday, the club confirmed that he will undergo an arthroscopy.

Sunday’s win extended Madrid’s lead at the top of La Liga to five points, with Xabi Alonso’s side sitting pretty on 27 points to Barcelona’s 22.

It also marked Carvajal’s first appearance since Madrid’s humiliating 5-2 defeat to city rivals Atletico Madrid on September 27, during which he suffered a calf injury.

But he is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

"Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with the presence of a loose body in his right knee joint. Carvajal will now undergo an arthroscopy,” the club announced in an official statement.

Madrid expect Carvajal to be sidelined for at least six weeks, while he could be out until as far off as January.

The 33-year-old has endured a series of injury setbacks in recent seasons, with this latest issue affecting the same knee in which he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2024, an injury that subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

With Carvajal ruled out and marquee summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold not yet fully fit, Alonso’s only option at right-back remains midfielder Federico Valverde.

