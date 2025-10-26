Real Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe, Yamal Start In Season's First El Clasico At Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Starting XIs
Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
Lamine Yamal At Centre Of Attention
Barca prodigy Lamine Yamal is at the centre of attention for his comments on Real Madrid. His appearance on a social media stream saw him term Real Madrid “steal” and “complain". However, Barca's assistant coach Patrick Sorg stated the comments could go his way.
“Lamine is a top player, and I think [the criticism] will be motivating for him,” Marcus Sorg, Flick’s assistant, said at a news conference.
Match Details
Location: Madrid, Spain
Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Sunday, October 26
Kick-off Time: 08:45 p.m. IST
Streaming Info
UK - The match will be shown exclusively on Premier Sports 1.
USA - The match will be shown on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes.
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Predicted XIs
