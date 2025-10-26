Real Madrid Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe, Yamal Start In Season's First El Clasico At Bernabeu

Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona Live, La Liga 2025-26: Get the live scores and updates from the La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 10 clash featuring RMA and BAR, right here. Follow the scores here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 in Miami called off by Spanish League
Barcelona's players celebrate the sixth goal of their team during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Barcelona and Olympiacos in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
RMA vs BAR LIVE: It's the big one on Super Sunday as Real Madrid host Barcelona in a La Liga 2025-26 clash in the season’s first El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The Los Blancos currently top the standings with 24 points from nine games. Barcelona is second with 22 points from the same number of outings. If Barca upstage the hosts, it will displace Madrid at the top of the table and reach 25 points. Get the live scores and updates from the La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 10 clash featuring RMA and BAR, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Starting XIs

Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Lamine Yamal At Centre Of Attention

Barca prodigy Lamine Yamal is at the centre of attention for his comments on Real Madrid. His appearance on a social media stream saw him term Real Madrid “steal” and “complain". However, Barca's assistant coach Patrick Sorg stated the comments could go his way.

“Lamine is a top player, and I think [the criticism] will be motivating for him,” Marcus Sorg, Flick’s assistant, said at a news conference.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Madrid, Spain

  • Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

  • Date: Sunday, October 26

  • Kick-off Time: 08:45 p.m. IST

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Info

Indian fans can catch the live streaming of RMA vs BAR on the Fancode app and website.

UK - The match will be shown exclusively on Premier Sports 1.

USA - The match will be shown on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Predicted XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois(GK); Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Barcelona: Szczesny(GK); E Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran.

Published At:
