La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 9 Wrap: Kylian Mbappe Gives Los Blancos Vital Win; Rayo Vallecano Beat Levante

Mbappé’s league-leading 10th goal of the season came shortly after host Getafe went a man down because of a straight red card shown to Allan Nyom about 40 seconds after he came off the bench

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Getafe vs Real Madrid
Madrid has won 10 of its 11 games in all tournaments this season. Photo: X/realmadrid
info_icon

Real Madrid took advantage of a red card for a Getafe player who stayed less than a minute on the field to win 1-0 with an 80th-minute goal by Kylian Mbappé on Sunday.

The hard-fought victory moved Madrid back on top of the Spanish league, two points ahead of Barcelona, which beat last-placed Girona 2-1 with a stoppage-time goal by Ronald Araújo on Saturday.

Mbappé’s league-leading 10th goal of the season came shortly after host Getafe went a man down because of a straight red card shown to Allan Nyom about 40 seconds after he came off the bench.

Nyom fouled Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior away from the ball as Madrid started to build a breakaway in the 77th.

Madrid, which had been struggling to create significant scoring chances, took advantage of the sending off and Mbappé scored with a shot from inside the area after a nice through ball by Arda Güler.

Mbappé has scored in 13 of the 14 games he played this season for club and country. He has scored at least once in 11 straight matches.

Getafe went another man down four minutes later when Álex Sancris was shown a second yellow card for another foul on Vinícius.

Despite playing with nine men, Getafe nearly equalized in stoppage time, with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois charging from the net to make a difficult close-range save to a shot by Abu Kamara inside the area.

Related Content
Related Content

Getafe, which had only one attempt on target, stayed in 12th place. It has a five-game winless streak.

Madrid has won 10 of its 11 games in all tournaments this season, with its lone setback a league loss at Atletico Madrid last month.

Just like at the other league matches this weekend, players stood still for the first 15 seconds of the game in opposition to La Liga’s plan to hold the Barcelona-Villarreal game in the U.S. on Dec. 20.

De Frutos leads Rayo

Jorge de Frutos scored two first-half goals as Rayo Vallecano won 3-0 at Levante for its third straight win across all competitions.

De Frutos, a former Levante player, scored in the 12th and 25th minutes, and Álvaro García sealed the victory in the 65th.

Rayo was coming off another road win in the league against Real Sociedad, and it had beaten Shkendija 2-0 at home in the Europa League.

Levante has won only one of its last four league matches.

Sociedad and Celta still struggling

Real Sociedad needed an 89th-minute goal by Carlos Soler to draw 1-1 at 10-man Celta Vigo, extending both teams’ poor start to the season.

Sociedad, sitting in 18th, has only one win in nine league matches, with five losses and three draws. The Basque Country team’s only win was against Mallorca.

Celta, which had defender Carl Starfelt sent off with a second yellow card in first-half stoppage time, opened the scoring with Pablo Durán in the 20th.

In 17th place, Celta remains the only team without a league win after nine rounds. It has seven draws and two losses.

Simón saves Athletic

Athletic Bilbao needed a solid performance by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón to salvage a 0-0 draw at promoted Elche.

The result kept seventh-placed Elche tied with eighth-placed Athletic on 14 points.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Hopes Hang By Thread After England Loss

  2. India Vs Australia: Big Guns Fail, No Kuldeep - Five Big Takeaways From 1st ODI

  3. IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Played 'Catch-Up' After Three Powerplay Wickets, Says Gill

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  5. Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Strategic Caste Politics? BJP Bets On Upper Castes While JD(U) Focuses On Backward Classes

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. 28 JNU Students Released After 14-Hour Detention Amid Protest Over Campus Violence

  4. Actor Vijay’s TVK Credits ₹20 Lakh To Families Of Karur Stampede Victims

  5. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

  4. Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

  5. Hamas Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment After Trump Threatens To Resume War Over Hostage Remains

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike