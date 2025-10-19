Getafe CF Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Seek Vital Win At Coliseum Stadium

Getafe vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos will eye top spot of the Spanish league standings. AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's La Liga 2025-26 fixture between Getafe CF who will lock horns with Real Madrid for their matchweek 9 fixture. Estadio Coliseum will witness the entertaining contest between these Spanish clubs. Barcelona claimed the top spot on Saturday, and the Los Blancos will want to topple their rivals ahead of their meeting next weekend in the El Clasico. However, the hosts will want to spoil their party. Catch the live scores and updates for the GET vs RMA match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

19 Oct 2025, 11:00:54 pm IST Getafe CF Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Elsewhere In Premier League Manchester United have beaten Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in almost a decade and it is four losses in a row in all competitions for the Reds.

19 Oct 2025, 10:39:01 pm IST Getafe CF Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: H2H Total matches: 41

Getafe won: 6

Real Madrid won: 31

Draws: 4