Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Carlo Ancelotti Says Winning Is More Important Than Performances

Carlo Ancelotti brushed aside criticism of Real Madrid's unattractive style, saying winning was more important than playing well. (More Football News)
Madrid are unbeaten with five victories across seven games in all competitions this season (two draws), and they got off to a winning start in their Champions League defence on Tuesday, beating Stuttgart 3-1.
In LaLiga, they have won their last two games 2-0 against Real Betis and Real Sociedad, but have still come under fire for their performances.
Ancelotti, however, defended his team's style ahead of their clash at home to mid-table Espanyol.
"Real Madrid fans prefer winning over playing well," he said.
"Ideally you want both, winning while playing an attractive style of football, but our main objective is pleasing our fans who are very demanding, so we will keep our focus on winning as we know that our squad is still far away from ideal form.
"We are not at our best and that is normal in the beginning of a demanding calendar. We will improve as the season starts to get into the important things to play for.
"For the moment we are in, we are doing well."
The Italian added he was not worried about the poor form of forwards Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, who are still a work in progress despite playing better each week.
Mbappe has scored five goals already this campaign, while Vinicius also netted in their last league game, and Ancelotti is confident they will be back to their best soon.
"[The criticism] doesn't bother me because I see that the fans are delighted," Ancelotti said.
"You can play better, but the fans are used to our 'rock and roll' football. Not a lot of touches. We try to make the Madrid fans happy. And our game is about intensity, pace... Without wasting too much time in reaching the opponent's goal.
"These are our characteristics. We have players with a lot of strength and speed, especially on the ball, and we have to take advantage of that.
"For me, I believe that beautiful football depends on the characteristics of the players I have. Attacking well, defending well ... playing well on the counter. There are many facets and everyone has their own opinion..."
Barcelona top the LaLiga standings with 15 points, four ahead of Atletico Madrid, Madrid and Villarreal.