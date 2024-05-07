Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are set to clash in a decisive UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at the Bernabeu on Thursday, May 9, following an intense first leg where both teams scored twice. (More Football News)
Real Madrid are leading the race to secure a spot in the final, with all eyes on their upcoming semi-final return leg against Bayern Munich.
Real Madrid's recent 3-0 victory over Cadiz highlights their formidable form this season. Clinching yet another La Liga title, they have established themselves as the epitome of professionalism, excelling particularly in high-stakes encounters with unwavering composure.
However, Bayern Munich suffered a setback with a 3-1 loss to Stuttgart. Throughout the season, they've faced a series of challenges. Now, they find themselves in a position where they must rally their collective strength to overcome the odds in the challenging atmosphere of the Spanish capital. Despite dominating most of the match at the Allianz Arena, Bayern will be disappointed not to travel to Madrid with a lead.
Live Streaming Info:
When and where will the Real Madrid Vs Bayern Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match kick-off?
The Real Madrid Vs Bayern Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match will be played on Thursday, 9 May at 12:30am IST at Santiago Bernabeu.
Where can you watch the Real Madrid Vs Bayern Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match in India?
Indian football fans can watch the semifinal second-leg match on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can one live stream the Real Madrid Vs Bayern Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match?
The Real Madrid Vs Bayern Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second-leg match can be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.