Real Madrid Vs Elche LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Look To Go Top Of The Table With Win

Elche vs Real Madrid Live Score, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 13 fixture.

Welcome to the live coverage of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 matchday 13 fixture between Elche and Real Madrid at Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Real Madrid are currently second in the table, tied at 31 points with Barcelona, but with a game in hand. A win tonight will take Los Blancos three points clear of their rivals at the top. Elche, meanwhile, have been solid if unspectacular in their first season back in the top flight, but will have their work cut out to get a positive result against a team they have not beaten in almost five decades. Follow the live scores and updates from the Elche vs Real Madrid football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2025, 12:32:43 am IST Real Madrid vs Elche LIVE Score, La Liga: ELC Starting XI! Dituro; Núñez, Affengruber, Bigas, Pedrosa; Valera, Febas, Aguado, Mendoza; Rafa Mir, André Silva. 𝐍𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐗𝐈 🤍💚



24 Nov 2025, 12:31:34 am IST Real Madrid vs Elche LIVE Score, La Liga: RMA Starting XI! Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras, Fran García, Ceballos, Güler, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappé. 📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial!

🆚 @elchecf

23 Nov 2025, 11:58:57 pm IST Real Madrid vs Elche LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Elche vs Real Madrid, Matchday 13

Venue: Estadio Martinez Valero, Elche

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 24)

Live Streaming: FanCode