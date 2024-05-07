Football

Casemiro Told To Quit Manchester United After Hapless Crystal Palace Display

Jamie Carragher believes the time has come for the five-time Champions League winner to step away from the top level, saying a move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League should be on the cards

Advertisement

Casemiro endured a torrid time at Selhurst Park.
info_icon

Casemiro has been told to quit Manchester United after producing a dire display in Monday's 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace, with Jamie Carragher saying the Brazilian can no longer cut it at the top level. (More Football News)

United produced arguably their worst performance of the season on Monday, with Michael Olise scoring twice as Palace hammered Erik ten Hag's injury-hit side at Selhurst Park.

With Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof all sidelined, Casemiro played as a makeshift centre-back alongside Jonny Evans and endured a nightmare outing. 

The Brazilian was beaten all too easily by Olise for Palace's opener, then was outmuscled by Daniel Munoz for Olise's second goal just after the hour mark.

Advertisement

Carragher believes the time has come for the five-time Champions League winner to step away from the top level, saying a move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League should be on the cards. 

"I think Casemiro should know himself, as an experienced player, that he should only have three games left at a top level," Carragher said in his role as Sky Sports pundit. 

"Then he should say, 'I'm going to head to MLS or Saudi'. His agent or the team around him need to tell him. We're watching one of the greats of the modern time.

"But I always remember something when I retired, a saying I'll always remember, 'leave the football before the football leaves you'. 

Advertisement

"The football's left him at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move."

Casemiro has struggled throughout his second season at Old Trafford. Last campaign, the former Real Madrid star won possession 8.68 times per 90 minutes, on average, in the Premier League, also managing 1.44 interceptions per game.

Both of those figures are down this term, with Casemiro only winning possession back 6.14 times and making 0.84 interceptions per 90 minutes. 

Since the turn of the year, meanwhile, United have faced a Premier League-high 317 shots, while only West Ham (36.35), Luton Town (35.78), Burnley (31.88) and Sheffield United (31.6) have allowed opponents to generate more expected goals (xG) than their 31.47.

Ten Hag, however, refused to single out Casemiro for criticism after Monday's match, saying: "You can't put this down to one player, it's a team performance."

Casemiro has been dribbled past on 52 occasions in the Premier League this season, with only eight players being beaten by opponents more often in the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Attacked, Gang-Raped In Rajasthan’s Banswara, 2 Held
  2. Tamil Nadu: Van With Rs 666 Cr Worth Gold Jewels Capsizes
  3. Excise 'Scam' Case: Delhi Court Extends Kavitha's Judicial Custody Till May 14
  4. 'Not Expecting Pat On Back': Supreme Court To Doctors' Body After Patanjali Flags Interview
  5. SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  2. Complaint Filed Against 'Jolly LLB 3' By Lawyer For Allegedly Disrespecting The Indian Judiciary: Report
  3. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  4. Best Met Gala 2024 After-Party Looks You Didn't See
  5. Beyoncé’s Name To Be Added To French Encyclopaedic Dictionary
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I- Taskin Ahmed Keeping It Tight For Batter, No Run
  2. Paris Games 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Olympic Torch Relay Journey- In Pics
  3. Paris Games 2024: All You Need To Know About The Journey Of Olympic Torch Relay
  4. Giro D'Italia 2024, Day 3: Tim Merlier Triumphs In Chaotic Bunch Sprint To Claim Stage 3 Victory- In Pics
  5. Casemiro Told To Quit Manchester United After Hapless Crystal Palace Display
World News
  1. US Soldier Detained In Russia On Theft Charges
  2. Ukraine-Born House Member Who Opposed Aiding Her Native Country Defends Her Seat In Indiana Primary
  3. Putin Begins His Fifth Term As President, More In Control Of Russia Than Ever
  4. In Photos: Brazil Floods
  5. Best Met Gala 2024 After-Party Looks You Didn't See
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress