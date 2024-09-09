Football

Nations League: Italy Boss Luciano Spalletti Expects To Make Five Changes For Israel Match

Some players, however, will have to play due to the injuries sustained in that victory, which saw them register their first win against France since June 2008

Luciano Spalletti will look to make changes ahead of Italy's Nations League match with Israel.
Luciano Spalletti is expecting to make up to five changes for Italy's Nations League clash with Israel owing to the tight turnaround between matches. (More Football News)

Italy produced a shock 3-1 victory over France on Friday, just three days before they face Israel in Hungary.

But their opening three points in Group A2 took their toll, with starters Riccardo Calafiori and Lorenzo Pellegrini both leaving the squad after sustaining injuries in the match against France.

As such, Spalletti feels it is necessary to rotate for their upcoming match.

"It's difficult to put the same team out as Friday. It's not possible to get over the fatigue after just two days. Let's see how the guys are, but it's not unusual to change three, four, five players," the Italy boss told the press.

"Bastoni will play tomorrow because it becomes tricky taking both him and Calafiori out of the team. He has the most experience, he brings things to the table that can help the whole team," Spalletti added. 

"Frattesi will be evaluated in today's training, but he says he is fine and good to go. He was substituted earlier than planned, to avoid any unnecessary dangers. We need to see after a bit of training."

Italy play Israel in the Nations League on Monday at the Bozsik Arena in Hungary.

