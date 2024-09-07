UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Sees New Intensity In Italy's Play As France Stunned

Luciano Spalletti said Italy had shown a new level of intensity in their Nations League opener after they stunned France with a 3-1 comeback win at the Parc des Princes. (More Football News)
Italy found themselves a goal down inside 12 seconds on Friday as Bradley Barcola dispossessed Giovanni Di Lorenzo before finishing coolly, but Federico Dimarco's brilliant volleyed equaliser precipitated a stirring fightback.
Davide Frattesi put the Azzurri ahead early in the second half, then Giacomo Raspadori completed the scoring as Italy claimed their first-ever win at the Parc des Princes.
The Azzurri had previously drawn three and lost one of their four matches at the venue, only scoring two goals, while they had not beaten France since doing so in the group stage at Euro 2008.
Italy endured a dismal Euro 2024 campaign, scraping through their group before being dumped out by Switzerland in the last 16, but Spalletti saw a different side to his players on Friday.
"I saw an intensity during training that we didn't have last time," Spalletti said. "Perhaps the players' physical shape had a role.
"The season has just started, and there is new enthusiasm. The other time, it was the end [of the season], and there had been things that perhaps led some to switch off.
"They bounced back tonight. Regardless of how this game went, we would have continued playing forever.
"It's in the DNA of this group I've chosen for the Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers.
"Three, four or five players have stayed home this time, but generally we are convinced that this group can give us so much."
Italy's victory was marred somewhat by Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori being injured by a crunching tackle by Ousmane Dembele, with the former Bologna man writing in pain before being helped from the field.
Spalletti, however, is hopeful the injury may not prove to be a serious one.
"We need to assess Riccardo, but with our staff, we have a good chance to have him back with us for the next game," Spalletti said.
Italy face Israel in their next match in Group A2 on Monday, with France hosting Belgium in another heavyweight tussle on the same day.