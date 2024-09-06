Kevin De Bruyne has stressed he remains committed to Belgium, ending speculation over his international future following their underwhelming Euro 2024 campaign. (More Football News)
Belgium were beaten 1-0 by France in the last 16 at the European Championships in Germany, having barely scraped through a group containing Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine.
That was De Bruyne's sixth tournament with the Red Devils, who came closest to glory when they made the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, only to again lose to France.
Many believed the Manchester City star might retire from international football following yet another failure to deliver silverware, but he was included in Domenico Tedesco's squad for their opening Nations League fixtures versus Israel and France.
Speaking at a press conference to preview Friday's meeting with Israel – to be played behind closed doors in Hungary – the 33-year-old reiterated his commitment to the Red Devils.
"I want to continue with the Red Devils and that's why I'm here," De Bruyne told reporters at Thursday's pre-match press conference.
"The season has started well for me. It's going to be a tough season. If there comes a time when it becomes too much, then I'll talk to the coach.
"I'm mainly looking ahead. I was a bit disappointed after the European Championships, but that was for a few days and then a new season starts again."
Tedesco left fellow Belgium stalwart Romelu Lukaku out of his latest squad, and De Bruyne believes it is right the coach looks to blood young players in the next cycle.
"As always, we want to play the best football possible. There are some new guys and the coach wants to give them the chance to grow," De Bruyne said.
"We are not the favourites for the Nations League in this group with France."