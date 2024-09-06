Football

Nations League: De Bruyne Remains Committed To Belgium After Euro 2024 Disappointment

Kevin De Bruyne has stressed he remains committed to Belgium, ending speculation over his international future following their underwhelming Euro 2024 campaign

Kevin-De-Bruyne-Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne reacts to Belgium's Euro 2024 exit
info_icon

Kevin De Bruyne has stressed he remains committed to Belgium, ending speculation over his international future following their underwhelming Euro 2024 campaign. (More Football News)

Belgium were beaten 1-0 by France in the last 16 at the European Championships in Germany, having barely scraped through a group containing Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine.

That was De Bruyne's sixth tournament with the Red Devils, who came closest to glory when they made the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, only to again lose to France.

Many believed the Manchester City star might retire from international football following yet another failure to deliver silverware, but he was included in Domenico Tedesco's squad for their opening Nations League fixtures versus Israel and France.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Friday's meeting with Israel – to be played behind closed doors in Hungary – the 33-year-old reiterated his commitment to the Red Devils.

"I want to continue with the Red Devils and that's why I'm here," De Bruyne told reporters at Thursday's pre-match press conference.

"The season has started well for me. It's going to be a tough season. If there comes a time when it becomes too much, then I'll talk to the coach.

"I'm mainly looking ahead. I was a bit disappointed after the European Championships, but that was for a few days and then a new season starts again."

Tedesco left fellow Belgium stalwart Romelu Lukaku out of his latest squad, and De Bruyne believes it is right the coach looks to blood young players in the next cycle.

"As always, we want to play the best football possible. There are some new guys and the coach wants to give them the chance to grow," De Bruyne said.

"We are not the favourites for the Nations League in this group with France."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  2. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  3. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  4. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  5. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
Football News
  1. San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein: La Serenissima Claim Maiden Competitive Win In UEFA Nations League
  2. Nations League: De Bruyne Remains Committed To Belgium After Euro 2024 Disappointment
  3. Nations League: Deschamps Bemused By 'Embarrassing' Rabiot Transfer Situation
  4. USWNT's Emma Hayes: Men's Game Still Not Ready For Female Coach
  5. Scotland Football Team: Scots Must Aspire For Nations League Success To 'Feel The Love', Says Andy Robertson
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open: Federer Receives Warm Applause Upon Return - Watch
  3. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  4. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
  5. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: 7 Years Of Delayed Justice, Supreme Court Calls For Speedy Trial | Case In Focus
  2. Don't You Remember My Story?
  3. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  4. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  5. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister
  2. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  5. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 Highlights: Kapil Parmar Secures Historic Bronze In Men's Judo As India Complete 25 Medals