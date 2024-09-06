UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India

France welcomes Italy in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League 2024/25 campaign opener at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The France vs Italy, UEFA Nations 2024/25 clash sees the two teams play out a League A Group 2 match on Saturday, September 7. (More Football News)
Didier Deschamps, the head coach of France, will look to bounce back after their disappointing outing at the Euros 2024 where they lost to Spain in the semi-finals.
2020/21 winners France had also failed to defend their title in the previous edition after they had finished third in the League A Group 1 standings.
On the other hand, Italy had a poor UEFA Euros campaign that saw them being knocked out in the Round of 16 to Switzerland in Berlin.
Ahead of the France vs Italy game, the Azzurri will miss the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Nicolo Barella due to injuries.
In their head-to-head clashes, Italy have won 18 of the 37 matches that they have played to France's 11 victories. Eight matches have ended in draws.
Live Streaming Info
When is the France vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The France vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday, September 7 IST.
Where to watch France vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match live in India
The France vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network in India.
Live streaming of the France vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.