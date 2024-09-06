Football

France At UEFA Nations League: Kylian Mbappe Shutting Out Criticism Of Real Madrid Start Ahead Of FRA Duty

Mbappe's arrival has not brought about a flying start to 2024-25 for Madrid, who have eight points from four games to sit four adrift of pacesetters Barcelona in La Liga

Kylian Mbappe needed four league games to get off the mark for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe is shutting out criticism of his early-season performances for Real Madrid as he prepares to return to France duty for Nations League fixtures against Italy and Belgium. (More Football News)

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward failed to score in his first three league games with his new club, only to get off the mark with a brace in Sunday's 2-0 win over Real Betis.

That made him the fourth player this century to see his first two goals for Madrid come in the form of a brace, after Ronaldo, Javier Hernandez and Dani Ceballos, while Ruud van Nistelrooy scored a hat-trick.

France head coach Didier Deschamps with captain Kylian Mbappe - null
Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'

BY Stats Perform

As Mbappe returns to France duty for their opening 2024-25 Nations League fixtures, he is ignoring his critics, having recovered from a broken nose that overshadowed his Euro 2024 campaign in Germany, where he failed to score from open play.

"I'm at a point in my life and career where I don't think too much about other people's evaluations," Mbappe told reporters on Thursday.

"I arrive, play and always try to give my best, to be the best possible version for the national team. I love this shirt. Then in football you can't satisfy everyone.

"In Madrid it's going very well, we've already won a trophy. It's getting better and better in terms of performance, I've scored goals, now I'm focused on the national team.

"My nose is no longer broken, so it's already better than at the European Championship.

"I had tests at Real Madrid and they told me that it was not necessary to have surgery, I can breathe and sleep well. Physically, mentally, I'm fine. I am happy."

Mbappe helped France win the 2020-21 edition of the Nations League, beating Spain in the final in Milan, and despite the understated reaction to that success, he is determined to lift the trophy for a second time.

"For us there is nothing more important than the French national team, we have already won this competition and there wasn't an extraordinary reaction," Mbappe said.

"We won in Milan and at the end of the game I didn't even feel like I had won a trophy. But, when we lost it, it was the end of the world."

Italy visit the Parc des Princes for France's first game in Group A2 on Friday, before Didier Deschamps' men welcome Belgium to Decines-Charpieu three days later.

