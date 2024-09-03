Football

Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'

France forward Kylian Mbappe scored on his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta but struggled to make an impact in La Liga, enduring a slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu

didier-deschamps-kylian-mbappe-france-football-coach-captain
France head coach Didier Deschamps with captain Kylian Mbappe
info_icon

Didier Deschamps believes that Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to cope with the pressure of being a Real Madrid player. (More Football News)

Mbappe scored on his Los Blancos debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta but struggled to make an impact in LaLiga, enduring a slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He failed to register a goal involvement in his first three league games for Madrid, but did net a brace against Real Betis in their final La Liga outing before the international break.

Despite Mbappe not hitting the ground running at his new club, Deschamps says he never doubted that he would regain his scoring touch.

"I have no reason to feel relieved, obviously I am happy for him, even if he had already scored in the first game of the European Super Cup," Deschamps said.

"Kylian is used to this in his daily life, he sets very high standards for himself. His coach, Carlo Ancelotti, was not worried, and neither was I.

"Kylian has always scored goals, and he will score them."

His short dry spell in front of goal came on the back of a Euro 2024 campaign in which he scored just once, with that goal coming from the penalty spot.

Deschamps defended his captain during that competition and is confident Mbappe will be back in top form as they prepare for their opening Nations League matches against Italy and Belgium.

"The French national team is better when Kylian is there," Deschamps added.

"From experience, being in the French national team is a break that is good for many of them. He was not effective - at first - but I spoke to him, and he feels good.

"Obviously, he is not at his best yet, but he is not a robot or a superman. Expectations are high.

"He has a great capacity to absorb everything that happens on and off the pitch. But we can understand that human fatigue can be significant."

