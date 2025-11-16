Premier League 2025-26: Defender Gabriel To Be Assessed Ahead Of North London Derby

Gabriel to be assessed by the medical staff after getting injured in Brazil friendly
The Selecao claimed a 2-0 win in Saturday's friendly at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal take on rivals, Spurs in the North London Derby this weekend
Gabriel Magalhaes will be assessed by Brazil's medical team after limping out of their win over Senegal, ahead of Arsenal's derby clash with Tottenham next Sunday.
The Selecao claimed a 2-0 win in Saturday's friendly at the Emirates Stadium, with Estevao and Casemiro scoring in the first half.
But any Arsenal fans in attendance endured a major scare when Gabriel went down just after the hour mark, limping off to be replaced by Wesley.
Any significant injury for the 27-year-old would come as a major blow for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, who host Tottenham next Sunday before facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League three days later.
Asked if he knew the extent of Gabriel's issue, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "I don't know.
"I think he felt something in his adductor. He'll be examined tomorrow. We're very sad that he felt that. I wish he gets better soon."
Gabriel has been central to Arsenal's exceptional defensive record this season, starting all 11 of their Premier League games.
The Gunners have conceded the fewest goals in the division this campaign (five), keeping seven clean sheets already and only giving up 6.14 expected goals against (xGA).
Gabriel is now a major doubt for Brazil's final game of 2025 – Tuesday's friendly against Tunisia in Lille.