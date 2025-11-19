Brazil Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Selecao Look To End Year With A Win

Brazil Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Catch the live score and updates from the BRA vs TUN match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on November 19, 2025, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Britain Senegal Brazil Soccer
Brazil's Casemiro, left, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during an international soccer match between Brazil and Senegal at the Emirates Stadium, London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the international friendly 2025 between Brazil and Tunisia, to be played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on November 19, 2025 (IST). The Selecao turned up in style in North London, beating African giants Senegal at the Emirates Stadium but lost defender Gabriel through injury. Tunisia, who have qualified, will look to upstage the odds. Catch the live score and updates from the BRA vs TUN match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on November 19, 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Brazil Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs

Brazil Vs Tunisia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Bento, John Victor

Defenders: Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes, Fabricio Bruno, Caio Henrique, Wesley, Paulo Henrique, Luciano Juba

Midfielders: Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho, Andrey Santos

Forwards: Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Matheus Cunha, Estevao, Luiz Henrique, Joao Pedro, Vitor Roque

Published At:
Tags

