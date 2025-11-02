Real Madrid 4-0 Valencia, La Liga: Mbappe, Bellingham Score As Los Blancos Go Eight Points Clear At Top

Real Madrid beat Valencia 4-0 in La Liga 2025-26
Kylian Mbappe scored twice for Real Madrid
Mbappe matched Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record
Kylian Mbappe scored twice while Jude Bellingham was also on target as Real Madrid thrashed Valencia 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
With third-placed Barcelona not playing until Sunday, the LaLiga leaders took full advantage to move eight points clear of the Blaugrana.
Federico Valverde and Bellingham went close early on before Madrid broke the deadlock in the 19th minute.
Mbappe sent goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala the wrong way from the penalty spot, after Cesar Tarrega was penalised for handball following a VAR review.
Mbappe doubled his and the hosts' tally 12 minutes later, volleying home Arda Guler's cross at the far post.
Vinicius Junior saw another penalty saved in the 43rd minute after Thierry Correia clattered into Alvaro Carreras. However, the third goal did arrive under 60 seconds later, when Bellingham curled a shot into the bottom corner.
Xabi Alonso's side had to wait until the 82nd minute for their fourth goal, with Carreras arrowing a shot into the top corner to put the icing on the cake.
Data Debrief: Mbappe matches Ronaldo
Madrid have won 10 of their opening 11 matches in a LaLiga season for only the second time in the 21st century, also doing so in 2022-23.
Mbappe took his league goal tally for the campaign to 13, making him only the second Blancos player to reach that figure after the first 11 games since 2000, after Cristiano Ronaldo did so twice (13 in 2011-12 and 20 in 2014-15).
Madrid have also won 10 straight LaLiga home matches for the first time since September 2013.
By contrast, Valencia have failed to win six successive league games under Carlos Corberan for the first time.