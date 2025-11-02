Real Madrid Vs Valencia LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe Start For Los Blancos - Check Starting XIs

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid welcome fellow La Liga 2025-26 opponents, Valencia CF in their matchweek 11 fixture. This is going to be an interesting fixture, which will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. The Los Blancos coming into this fixture after taking down FC Barcelona in their previous league game. As for Valencia CF, their priority will be to keep the hosts at bay and thwart away the from the start. Catch the play-by-play updates between RMA and VAL from the matchday 11 fixture to be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, right here on November 1, 2025

LIVE UPDATES

2 Nov 2025, 01:36:29 am IST Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Arda Guler Injured Some worrying moments for RMA as their playmaker Arda Guler is down and looks worried. He is holding is ankle and it doesn't look good. Hope the Turk gets up. Away we go! Real Madrid 0-0 Valencia 3'

2 Nov 2025, 01:34:13 am IST Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KO And we are away in the Real Madrid v Valencia game! Real Madrid 0-0 Valencia 1'

2 Nov 2025, 01:28:57 am IST Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Players Out We are minutes away from kick-off in this huge La Liga clash for both teams. Mbappe poses with the Golden boot trophy.