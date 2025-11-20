Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: ZIM Clinch Massive 67-Run Win Over SL

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the tri-series T20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: The 2nd of the ongoing Tri Nation T20I Series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 20. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first. Zimbabwe posted a competitive 162/8 in 20 overs, propelled by Brian Bennett’s 49 and Sikandar Raza’s 47. Sri Lanka’s bowling had moments, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three, but Zimbabwe’s batters found enough momentum. In reply, Sri Lanka collapsed, losing wickets at regular intervals and never gaining traction. The under‑par chase ended as they couldn’t keep up and Zimbabwe’s fielding held firm. In all departments, Zimbabwe were sharper and wrapped up a convincing 67-run victory to take control in the series.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Nov 2025, 04:59:37 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025, featuring Sri Lanka taking on Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. Stay tuned for latest updates from the 2nd match of the series.

20 Nov 2025, 05:42:26 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Match Details! Match: Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Series: Tri Nation T20I Series Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Date/Time: November 10, 6:30 PM IST Streaming: Sports TV YouTube Channel

20 Nov 2025, 06:34:39 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Details! Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

20 Nov 2025, 06:34:39 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs! Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer

20 Nov 2025, 06:34:39 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Game On! We’re all set in the middle! Brian Bennett and Milton Shumba Marumani walk out to open for Zimbabwe. Bennett takes strike, eyes scanning the field. Nuwan Thushara charges in with the new ball.

20 Nov 2025, 06:44:09 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 15/0 (2) Brian Bennett has given a decent start to the team. All the 15 runs have come from his bat, which includes three fours. Bennett would be hoping the same intent from his partner Tadiwanashe Marumani, who has faced only one ball so far.

20 Nov 2025, 06:51:31 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 31/1 (4) Theekshana strikes! A bit of drift on the off-break, Marumani tries to push it gently but the ball holds up and he chips a simple return catch. Soft dismissal and Zimbabwe lose their first. Marumani goes for 10 runs.

20 Nov 2025, 07:06:06 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 43/2 (6) Eshan Malinga strikes his maiden T20I wicket. A good-length delivery angled in, Brendan Taylor hacks across the line, misses, and the ball crashes into the stumps. Another low score for Taylor.

20 Nov 2025, 07:23:27 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 71/2 (10) Brian Bennett is holding the innings together with a solid 37 off 33 balls, showing patience and intent at the crease. Sikandar Raza has just joined him, scoring 12 off 12, looking to rotate the strike. Zimbabwe are steadying after early losses, but need partnerships to push the total to a competitive mark.

20 Nov 2025, 07:42:51 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 103/3 (13) Wanindu Hasaranga breaks the partnership. Brian Bennett misses out on a well-deserved fifty, falling for 49 off 42. A flighted delivery, too full, top-edges to short fine, caught by Kusal Perera.

20 Nov 2025, 08:09:11 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 125/5 (16) Hasaranga turns the game on its head, taking two in two balls. Ryan Burl is bowled for 18 off 11 with a clever googly, and on the very next delivery, Munyonga is trapped lbw for 0, leaving Zimbabwe reeling.

20 Nov 2025, 08:10:10 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 146/6 (18) Brilliant effort by Shanaka! Sikandar Raza, looking dangerous on 47 off 32, skies a lofted drive wide of long-off. Shanaka dives to his left, takes a stunning catch, and sends him back.

20 Nov 2025, 08:12:59 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 155/8 (19) Zimbabwe stumble as Eshan Malinga strikes twice in the same over. Brad Evans is run out for 4 after a risky second run, and Tashinga Musekiwa is bowled 11 off 7 with a full, straight delivery. Malinga keeps Sri Lanka in control.

20 Nov 2025, 08:16:05 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Innings Break | SL 155/8 (19) Zimbabwe’s innings comes to an end at 162 for 8 after a late flurry. The final over adds 7 quick runs, but it wasn’t enough to build a competitive total. Sri Lanka will now take the field, looking to chase this modest target and seal control in the match. We'll be back for the chase.

20 Nov 2025, 08:37:30 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Second Innings Start! We’re back in action. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are at the crease, with Nissanka on strike. Richard Ngarava runs in to open the attack, while Zimbabwe set a wide slip in the cordon. Sikandar Raza rallies his team in a quick huddle, but it’s Ryan Burl doing most of the talking, trying to motivate the bowlers before this next phase of the innings.

20 Nov 2025, 08:37:30 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL1/1 (1) Zimbabwe strike early. Ngarava removes Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck. A short-of-length delivery is hoicked weakly and caught by Cremer at mid‑wicket.

20 Nov 2025, 08:38:30 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 7/2 (2) Kusal Perera falls cheaply for 4 off 5. Tinotenda Maposa gets the big top-edge with a short-of-length delivery, and Ngarava takes a smart catch at short fine. Zimbabwe in control early.

20 Nov 2025, 09:07:29 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL28/3 (7) A huge gift for Zimbabwe as Rajapaksa is run out for 6 off 12. The length delivery drifts in, Rajapaksa punches to cover and sets off for a single, but Kusal Mendis doesn’t respond. The throw comes in from Munyonga to Brendan Taylor, slightly wide, yet both batsmen are stranded. Mendis just shakes his head and walks off, a needless dismissal that breaks the partnership.

20 Nov 2025, 09:11:19 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 33/4 (8) Rajapaksa departs for 11 off 18 in a poor knock. Charging at Brad Evans, he tries a wild slog to leg, but the length delivery sneaks through bat and pad to hit middle-stump. Zimbabwe firmly in control.

20 Nov 2025, 09:25:54 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 54/5 (11) Milestone moment for Sikandar Raza as he claims his 100th T20I wicket! Kamindu Mendis, trying to drive a quicker-length delivery outside off, misses completely and is bowled 9 off 9. Zimbabwe celebrate as Sri Lanka loses another key wicket.

20 Nov 2025, 09:41:41 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL77/6 (14) Shanaka departs for 34 off 25 as Ryan Burl strikes. A length delivery outside off forces him to reach for the cut, top-edges it, and Brendan Taylor takes a superb catch. Zimbabwe claim a crucial wicket and put Sri Lanka under pressure.

20 Nov 2025, 09:52:32 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 82/7 (15) Chameera departs for 1 off 2 with a thick outside-edge flying straight to third man. Tinotenda Maposa dives to his knees to take a sharp catch. Sri Lanka’s tail loses a key wicket.

20 Nov 2025, 09:53:36 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 84/8 (16) Hasaranga goes for 8 off 13, holing out to deep mid‑wicket. Attempting a slogsweep off a length delivery on middle, he only manages a bottom-edge, and Brian Bennett takes a simple catch. Sri Lanka’s innings crumbling.

20 Nov 2025, 09:54:53 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 89/9 (17) Eshan Malinga departs for 1 off 6. A short, sharp delivery from Brad Evans rushes him, and he gets an outside-edge straight to mid‑wicket, caught comfortably by Cremer. Zimbabwe claim another crucial wicket.

20 Nov 2025, 10:01:32 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 95/10 (20) Theekshana is bowled for 8 off 16. A perfect yorker from Brad Evans crashes into off-stump as Theekshana misses the attempt to dig it out. Zimbabwe seal a comprehensive victory.