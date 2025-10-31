Serie A 2025/26: Juventus Confirm Luciano Spalletti Appointment On Short-Term Deal

Italian giants Juventus have confirmed the appointment of former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti on a short-term deal

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Serie A 2025/26: Juventus Confirm Luciano Spalletti Appointment On Short-Term Deal
Former Italy boss Luciano Spalletti File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Juventus announce the signing of Luciano Spalletti on a short-term deal

  • Igor Tudor was sacked after a poor string of results

  • The club makes an official announcement

Juventus have appointed Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach on a short-term contract to run until the end of the season.

Juve parted ways with Igor Tudor on Monday, with the Bianconeri failing to win any of their last eight matches under the Croatian.

Tudor had only taken the reins in March, with his predecessor Thiago Motta also lasting just over half a season.

Four of Juve's last five head coaches have now overseen a maximum of 52 matches at the helm, with Massimiliano Allegri (420 matches in two spells from 2014 to 2019 and 2021 to 2024) the only exception.

Spalletti, who helped Napoli win their first Scudetto since the Diego Maradona era in 2023 before an ill-fated stint in charge of Italy, will look to correct their poor start to the campaign.

Juve are seventh in Serie A following a 3-1 win over Udinese in midweek, with Jamie Vardy's Cremonese the opponents for Spalletti's first game in charge on Saturday. 

The club said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome a coach with such expertise and experience to the Bianconeri family: welcome to Juventus and good luck, coach!"

Spalletti has won Serie A's Coach of the Year award on three occasions – in 2006 and 2007 with Roma, then with Napoli when they won the title in 2023.

Related Content
Related Content

His Roma side won two editions of the Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana, while he has also won two Russian Premier League crowns with Zenit Saint Petersburg. 

He spent two seasons in charge of Inter between 2017 and 2019, securing Champions League qualification in both campaigns before being dismissed. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Jemimah, Harmanpreet Take India To ICC Women’s World Cup Final

  2. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  3. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  4. India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Suryakumar And Co Head To Melbourne With Nose Ahead

  5. Marizanne Kapp Dethrones Jhulan Goswami In Women's Cricket World Cup Records - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Election: Why Does No Party Address Land Reforms During Campaigning?

  2. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  3. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  4. Hyderabad Weather Update: Calm Conditions Return After Cyclone Montha Showers

  5. Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed In The Brahmaputra, Fulfilling Final Wish

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Yunus Warns of 'Forces from Home and Abroad' Trying to Derail Bangladesh Polls as Hasina Vows to 'Restore Democracy'

  2. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  3. Trump Signals Imminent US-China Trade Deal After Talks With Xi Jinping In South Korea

  4. Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Says US Visa Revoked After Criticising Donald Trump

  5. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival