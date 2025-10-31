Serie A 2025/26: Juventus Confirm Luciano Spalletti Appointment On Short-Term Deal

Juventus announce the signing of Luciano Spalletti on a short-term deal
Igor Tudor was sacked after a poor string of results
The club makes an official announcement
Juventus have appointed Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach on a short-term contract to run until the end of the season.
Juve parted ways with Igor Tudor on Monday, with the Bianconeri failing to win any of their last eight matches under the Croatian.
Tudor had only taken the reins in March, with his predecessor Thiago Motta also lasting just over half a season.
Four of Juve's last five head coaches have now overseen a maximum of 52 matches at the helm, with Massimiliano Allegri (420 matches in two spells from 2014 to 2019 and 2021 to 2024) the only exception.
Spalletti, who helped Napoli win their first Scudetto since the Diego Maradona era in 2023 before an ill-fated stint in charge of Italy, will look to correct their poor start to the campaign.
Juve are seventh in Serie A following a 3-1 win over Udinese in midweek, with Jamie Vardy's Cremonese the opponents for Spalletti's first game in charge on Saturday.
The club said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome a coach with such expertise and experience to the Bianconeri family: welcome to Juventus and good luck, coach!"
Spalletti has won Serie A's Coach of the Year award on three occasions – in 2006 and 2007 with Roma, then with Napoli when they won the title in 2023.
His Roma side won two editions of the Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana, while he has also won two Russian Premier League crowns with Zenit Saint Petersburg.
He spent two seasons in charge of Inter between 2017 and 2019, securing Champions League qualification in both campaigns before being dismissed.