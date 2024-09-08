UEFA Nations League: Julian Nagelsmann Backs Jamal Musiala And Florian Wirtz For Ballon d'Or

Germany have two potential Ballon d'Or winners on their hands in Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, so says Julian Nagelsmann. (More Sports News)
Musiala scored once and laid on three assists as Germany hammered Hungary 5-0 in the Nations League on Saturday.
One of Musiala's assists teed up Wirtz to make it 3-0, after the Bayer Leverkusen star had teed up Germany's number 10 for the hosts' second goal in Dusseldorf.
Musiala created seven chances throughout, while Wirtz played two key passes as Germany mustered 3.7 xG to Hungary's 1.1.
“When both are in the mood and really put their foot down, it's difficult for the opposition, they're exceptionally good," Nagelsmann told ZDF.
"These are two footballers – when they link up with each other, it's very, very good to watch.
"Jamal has already undergone a great transformation in the past year in terms of his presence in the box. During [Euro 2024] it was very good, today it was phenomenal."
Speaking to Sky Sport, Nagelsmann said: "Both [Musiala and Wirtz] have the potential to win the Ballon d'Or."
At the age of 21 years and 194 days, Musiala became the youngest player to record four direct goal involvements in a single Nations League match.
Niclas Fullkrug opened the scoring just before the half-hour, and the West Ham forward said: "It is fun to watch that today.
"Jamal was in really good form. It is great to have him in the squad.
"We made a lot of deep runs and made it really hard for the opponents. Even when we did not have possession we controlled the game."