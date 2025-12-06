Lille 1-0 Marseille: Ethan Mbappe Strike Closes Gap To Ligue 1 Summit

Ethan Mbappe scored winner in 10th minute
Lille draw level on points with third-place Marseille
Pressure now on Lens and Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1
Ethan Mbappe proved to be the matchwinner as Lille defeated Marseille 1-0 to move within two points of the Ligue 1 summit.
Lille are now level on points with third-place Marseille, who drew with Toulouse last time out, as the pressure is now on Lens and Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French top-flight.
The decisive moment came in the 10th minute as Mbappe capitalised on miscommunication between the Marseille backline and goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli inside the box.
Mbappe brought down a long ball from Nabil Bentaleb with a fantastic touch and curled his shot around Rulli, who was in no man's land after looking to claim the initial pass.
It was a cagey affair between the two sides in Lille, with the hosts producing just 0.36 expected goals (xG) from five shots to Marseille's 0.52 from six attempts, two of which were on target.
Ligue 1 top scorer Mason Greenwood went closest to equalising for the visitors, driving into the box before firing a low shot at goal in the 76th minute, but Berke Ozer pulled off an outstanding save to deny the forward.
Data Debrief: Andre marks milestone in style
Lille have won four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since January-February 2021, when they went on a run of seven consecutive victories.
It was also an impressive performance from Benjamin Andre, who made his 450th appearance in Ligue 1, and his 200th for Lille (96 with Ajaccio, 154 with Rennes). He won 10 of his 12 duels, four of his five tackles, and won possession 10 times in total.
Meanwhile, since returning from injury, 18-year-old Mbappe has recorded three direct goal contributions (one goal, two assists) in four games, with this being his first start.