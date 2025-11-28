Man City Vs Leeds United Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Leeds look to halt a poor run after five losses in six, having let leads slip in their last two matches
Manchester City seek a response following consecutive defeats, with Erling Haaland set to return to the XI
Leeds’ defensive issues and City’s dominant Etihad form pose a tough task for Farke’s struggling side
Ethan Ampadu says Leeds United's players and staff will not turn on one another after sliding into the Premier League's relegation zone, with a daunting trip to Manchester City up next.
Head coach Daniel Farke is under pressure after Leeds squandered a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa last Sunday, with Morgan Rogers scoring twice.
Leeds have now lost five of their last six Premier League games (W1), including the last three in a row.
They have scored first in their last two matches, and they could now lose three consecutive games after striking first in the competition for the first time.
With both Nottingham Forest and West Ham improving under new managers, Leeds are – alongside Wolves and Burnley – favourites for relegation, but Ampadu says they must keep fighting.
"Every game is hard but that is nothing to shy away from," he told Premier League Productions. "We have to own that. We have to enjoy that.
"I think if you ask anyone, we are all in this together. That has got us here and we have worked so hard for it. So now is not the time to turn on anyone. It is about staying together.
"We want to play against the best teams in the world, and we want to show ourselves. We are not going to shy away from anything."
City, meanwhile, need a result after back-to-back defeats, versus Newcastle United in the Premier League and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
Pep Guardiola's side are now seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, while he was roundly criticised for making 10 changes to his starting lineup for their midweek defeat.
Having already accepted he should have kept those alterations to a minimum, Guardiola said: "Mistakes are mistakes and in football you have to do it, not just with the ball but also without the ball.
"We had weapons on the bench, but honestly it didn't work, and we have to accept it. Now we don't talk much. We clear our heads and go onto Leeds."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Manchester City – Erling Haaland
Haaland was born in Leeds when his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was representing the club, and he should return to City's starting lineup after being among those rested in midweek.
The Norwegian's next Premier League goal will be his 100th, and he has scored in each of his last five league games at the Etihad Stadium, only enjoying a longer such run between August and November 2022 (six) when he first joined the club.
Leeds United – Lukas Nmecha
Nmecha opened the scoring against Villa last week, and all three of his Premier League goals have put Leeds 1-0 up in the match.
The only Leeds player whose first four goals in the competition were all openers was David Wetherall, between 1993 and 1994.
MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER CITY WIN
City have won their last four Premier League games against Leeds, scoring 16 goals in the process. That is as many victories as they enjoyed in their first 16 against the Whites in the competition (D5 L7).
Guardiola's side have also won 23 of their last 25 Premier League games against promoted sides (D2), though their last such defeat came at home to Leeds in April 2021.
Farke, meanwhile, could become only the second manager to beat City in the Premier League with two different promoted clubs, having done so with Norwich City in 2019-20.
The only manager to previously achieve that feat is Bryan Robson, with Middlesbrough in 1995-96 and West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.
Leeds have conceded at least once in each of their last nine Premier League games, having kept a clean sheet in two of their opening three matches this season.
And since losing their first home league game this season against Tottenham, City have won each of their last five at the Etihad by an aggregate score of 16-2. They could win six straight by two or more goals at home for the first time since January to May 2023 (eight in a row).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Manchester City – 78.8%
Leeds United – 8.4%
Draw – 12.9%