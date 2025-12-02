Nice Players Astonishingly Attacked By Own Fans As Losing Streak Reaches Crisis Point

Nice players and staff were violently confronted by their own supporters after a 3-1 defeat at Lorient
This marked their sixth consecutive loss as Nice have collapsed to 10th place in Ligue 1
Fans boarded the team bus, hurled abuse and allegedly spat on and assaulted multiple players and staff
Jeremie Boga and Terem Moffi were reportedly punched, with both granted medical leave
The French sporting community reacted with shock and unanimous condemnation after Nice players and staff were violently confronted by their own supporters, following a sixth straight defeat across all competitions.
Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Lorient in Ligue 1 pushed the Riviera club deeper into crisis and triggered scenes described as “unacceptable” by clubs, officials and government voices alike.
When the squad returned to the club’s training and academy centre later that night, they were met by a large, angry group of fans who hurled insults and demanded greater commitment. Reports stated that some supporters even boarded the team bus as tensions spiralled out of control.
“The club understands the frustration caused by the series of poor results and performances that fall short of its values. However, the incidents that occurred during this gathering are unacceptable,” Nice said in a strongly worded statement on Monday.
“Several members of the club were confronted and targeted. OGC Nice offers them its full support and condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms,” the statement added.
League, Government React To Nice Attack
According to French publications L’Equipe and RMC, some Nice players and staff were spat on and even punched as they exited the bus.
Jeremie Boga and Terem Moffi were reportedly the most violently assaulted, suffering multiple blows – including to the head and groin. Sporting director Florian Maurice was also said to have been attacked.
Boga and Moffi have reportedly been granted medical leave. Nice did not immediately reply to requests for comment from The Associated Press.
The French league (LFP) condemned the assaults on Tuesday, calling them “completely unacceptable, undermining the integrity of the participants in the game and the values of football.” The LFP confirmed it will join the complaints filed by affected players as a civil party to ensure a full investigation.
France’s Sports Minister, Marina Ferrari, also criticised the violence, writing on X that such behaviour “has nothing to do with true fan culture.”
“I will always defend those who bring life and energy to our stadiums, but never those who resort to violence, who must be held accountable for their actions,” she added.
Haise Admits ‘Fighting For Survival’
Nice’s collapse on the pitch mirrors the chaos off it. After 14 rounds, they sit 10th in Ligue 1, 14 points adrift of leaders Lens, with seven defeats and 26 goals conceded.
The latest loss to Lorient arrived just three days after a 3-0 defeat at Porto in the UEFA Europa League, leaving the club bottom of the league-phase table after five straight defeats.
“We’re fighting for survival, that’s the reality,” coach Franck Haise said on Sunday. “We’ll fight with those who want to fight. A team exists only when everyone has that desire.”
Maurice echoed those concerns, blaming a lack of cohesion after Nice squandered a 1-0 lead in Lorient. “Every time there’s a slight setback we can’t recover,” he said. “That proves that we lack cohesion, perhaps values, at a given moment, to fight and go and get results.”
In Lorient, several players approached their travelling fans for an impromptu discussion. Midfielder Sofiane Diop spoke candidly, saying, “I know you travel thousands of kilometres for us and I thank you for that. But I swear, we’re giving our maximum. We are rubbish right now, we know it.”
Despite the dismal start to the season, Haise signed a new two-year contract in September, committing him to the club until 2029. Nice’s campaign had already been derailed early after their Champions League exit to Benfica in the third qualifying round.
The 54-year-old, who took over in summer 2024 and guided Nice to fourth place last season, now faces mounting pressure as the side prepares to host Angers on Sunday – with tensions around the club at their highest in years.
(With AP Inputs)