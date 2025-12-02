Nice Players Astonishingly Attacked By Own Fans As Losing Streak Reaches Crisis Point

French football reels after Nice players and staff were attacked by angry supporters following a sixth straight defeat, prompting condemnation from the French league and government as tensions around the club reach breaking point

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nice Players Attacked By Own Fans After Sixth Consecutive Defeat
Nice's Melvin Bard reacts at the the end of the UEFA Europa League opening phase match against FC Porto on November 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nice players and staff were violently confronted by their own supporters after a 3-1 defeat at Lorient

  • This marked their sixth consecutive loss as Nice have collapsed to 10th place in Ligue 1

  • Fans boarded the team bus, hurled abuse and allegedly spat on and assaulted multiple players and staff

  • Jeremie Boga and Terem Moffi were reportedly punched, with both granted medical leave

The French sporting community reacted with shock and unanimous condemnation after Nice players and staff were violently confronted by their own supporters, following a sixth straight defeat across all competitions.

Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Lorient in Ligue 1 pushed the Riviera club deeper into crisis and triggered scenes described as “unacceptable” by clubs, officials and government voices alike.

When the squad returned to the club’s training and academy centre later that night, they were met by a large, angry group of fans who hurled insults and demanded greater commitment. Reports stated that some supporters even boarded the team bus as tensions spiralled out of control.

“The club understands the frustration caused by the series of poor results and performances that fall short of its values. However, the incidents that occurred during this gathering are unacceptable,” Nice said in a strongly worded statement on Monday.

“Several members of the club were confronted and targeted. OGC Nice offers them its full support and condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms,” the statement added.

Related Content
Related Content

League, Government React To Nice Attack

According to French publications L’Equipe and RMC, some Nice players and staff were spat on and even punched as they exited the bus.

Jeremie Boga and Terem Moffi were reportedly the most violently assaulted, suffering multiple blows – including to the head and groin. Sporting director Florian Maurice was also said to have been attacked.

Boga and Moffi have reportedly been granted medical leave. Nice did not immediately reply to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The French league (LFP) condemned the assaults on Tuesday, calling them “completely unacceptable, undermining the integrity of the participants in the game and the values of football.” The LFP confirmed it will join the complaints filed by affected players as a civil party to ensure a full investigation.

France’s Sports Minister, Marina Ferrari, also criticised the violence, writing on X that such behaviour “has nothing to do with true fan culture.”

“I will always defend those who bring life and energy to our stadiums, but never those who resort to violence, who must be held accountable for their actions,” she added.

Haise Admits ‘Fighting For Survival’

Nice’s collapse on the pitch mirrors the chaos off it. After 14 rounds, they sit 10th in Ligue 1, 14 points adrift of leaders Lens, with seven defeats and 26 goals conceded.

The latest loss to Lorient arrived just three days after a 3-0 defeat at Porto in the UEFA Europa League, leaving the club bottom of the league-phase table after five straight defeats.

“We’re fighting for survival, that’s the reality,” coach Franck Haise said on Sunday. “We’ll fight with those who want to fight. A team exists only when everyone has that desire.”

Maurice echoed those concerns, blaming a lack of cohesion after Nice squandered a 1-0 lead in Lorient. “Every time there’s a slight setback we can’t recover,” he said. “That proves that we lack cohesion, perhaps values, at a given moment, to fight and go and get results.”

In Lorient, several players approached their travelling fans for an impromptu discussion. Midfielder Sofiane Diop spoke candidly, saying, “I know you travel thousands of kilometres for us and I thank you for that. But I swear, we’re giving our maximum. We are rubbish right now, we know it.”

Despite the dismal start to the season, Haise signed a new two-year contract in September, committing him to the club until 2029. Nice’s campaign had already been derailed early after their Champions League exit to Benfica in the third qualifying round.

The 54-year-old, who took over in summer 2024 and guided Nice to fourth place last season, now faces mounting pressure as the side prepares to host Angers on Sunday – with tensions around the club at their highest in years.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

  5. Kashmir Records Freezing Temperatures As Dense Fog Covers Valley

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution