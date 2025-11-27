Porto Vs Nice Live Score, UEFA Europa League: Dragao Hosts First-Ever Meeting Between The Clubs

Porto FC players during a match. Photo: X | FC Porto

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture between Porto and Nice at Estadio do Dragao on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Porto enter this fixture at home in buoyant form, unbeaten in their last seven home games across competitions, and boasting a strong defensive record. Nice, on the other hand, have struggled lately, suffering multiple losses and shipping goals consistently, which raises doubts about their survival at Estadio do Dragao. Given their momentum and home advantage, Porto are heavy favourites. Expect an aggressive start, high attacking intent and probable dominance. If Nice dare to push forward, there could be openings, so fans might see a lively, end-to-end game rather than a cautious roadmap.

LIVE UPDATES