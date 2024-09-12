Football

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Boss Signs New Long-Term Contract, To Stay Till 2027

Arteta had entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but reports earlier this week claimed he had agreed a new deal

mikel-arteta-arsenal-fc-football
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new deal
info_icon

Mikel Arteta has committed his future to Arsenal by penning a new long-term contract with the club. (More Football News)

Arteta took charge of the Gunners in December 2019 following Unai Emery's exit and has led them to successive second-placed Premier League finishes in the last two seasons.

The Spaniard, who made 150 appearances for Arsenal as a player between 2011 and 2016, also oversaw an FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in 2020 and has lifted the Community Shield on two occasions as the Gunners' head coach.

Arteta had entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but reports earlier this week claimed he had agreed a new deal to run until 2027.

Arsenal confirmed he had put pen to paper on Thursday, with co-chairman Josh Kroenke telling the club's website: "We're delighted to have extended Mikel's contract.

Martin Odegaard is set to miss three weeks of action after picking up an injury for Norway - null
Premier League: Odegaard Set To Miss Spurs, Man City Clashes After Norway Injury

BY Stats Perform

"Mikel is a dynamic and passionate manager, who is relentless in the pursuit of excellence. 

"He has a deep understanding of Arsenal's values, and since joining us as head coach in December 2019, he has taken the team to another level in an Arsenal way.

"There is a great collective team spirit at the club, and with the strong relationships we hold between us and belief in what we do, we look forward with excitement and confidence, as we continue our aim – to win together."

Arteta has overseen 235 competitive games in charge of Arsenal, recording 139 victories for a 59.15% win ratio, with the Gunners scoring 437 goals and conceding 233 during that time.

The Gunners have improved their Premier League points tally in each of his four full seasons at the helm, going from eighth-placed finishers with 61 points in 2020-21 to runners-up to Manchester City with 89 points last term.

He has won 105 of his 175 Premier League matches in charge. Of Arsenal managers in the competition's history, excluding Pat Rice, who only oversaw three matches, Arteta has the best win percentage (60%).

Arteta told Arsenal's website: "I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next. 

"I'm proud to be where I am and have the relationships that I have with everyone at the club. I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. 

"I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together."

Arsenal have taken seven points from their first three games of the Premier League season and face Tottenham in the first north London derby of the campaign on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Laments 'Everything Was Good Apart From The Result'
  3. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  4. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics
Football News
  1. Brighton Vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Preview, Key Players
  2. Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Boss Signs New Long-Term Contract, To Stay Till 2027
  3. Women's Super League: Jonas Eidevall Wishes Vivianne Miedema Well But Arsenal Keen To Move On
  4. Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics
  5. Emiliano Martinez Caught In Another Controversy, Here's What Argentina Goalkeeper Did
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  4. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  5. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: PAK 5-1 CHN, Q4—PAK Enter Semi-Finals!
  2. PAK 5-1 CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China To Join India In Semi-Finals
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Notches Up 200 Goals As India Defeat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 12, 2024
  2. RG Kar Protest: 15-Member Delegation, No Live Telecast, Says Bengal Govt's Fresh Invite For Meeting
  3. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, Key Student Voice During Emergency & Lifelong Communist, Passes Away
  4. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  5. Haryana Election Campaign Trail | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  2. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  3. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  5. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: PAK 5-1 CHN, Q4—PAK Enter Semi-Finals!
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?