Julian Nagelsmann Did Not Advise Nick Woltemade To Reject Bayern For Newcastle

Julian Nagelsmann clarified that he never advised Nick Woltemade against joining Bayern Munich, but believes a move to Newcastle United could enhance the forward’s chances of featuring for Germany at the World Cup

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nick Woltemade
Nick Woltemade pictured in training with Germany on Tuesday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Julian Nagelsmann said he didn't advise Nick Woltemade against joining Bayern Munich

  • Woltemade won his first two senior caps in June

  • He scored 17 goals in all competitions for Stuttgart last season

Julian Nagelsmann insists he did not advise Nick Woltemade against joining Bayern Munich, though he has suggested the forward's move to Newcastle United could boost his hopes of representing Germany at the World Cup.

Woltemade won his first two senior caps in June, starting in their Nations League semi-final defeat to Portugal and the third-place play-off against France. 

He scored 17 goals in all competitions for Stuttgart last season, with 12 of those coming in the Bundesliga and the other five in the DFL-Pokal, as VfB won their first major trophy in 18 years.

Woltemade, along with former Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, is now expected to fill the boots of Alexander Isak at Newcastle, having moved to Tyneside in a €80m (£69m) switch.

The 23-year-old was strongly linked with Bayern before Newcastle approached Stuttgart, and it was believed Germany boss Nagelsmann did not approve of that potential transfer.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Slovakia, Nagelsmann said Woltemade could have joined Bayern, though admitted that may have harmed his World Cup prospects. 

"I think it's unfortunate on all sides that everything was played out so publicly with Bayern. Of course, I gave him some advice," Nagelsmann said.

Related Content
Related Content

"I didn't say where he should move, I don't do that. But I told him that players have to play [regularly]. 

"I didn't consider a few of the summer transfers to be entirely fortunate for us, because some players go from 100% playing time to 15%. 

"That doesn't do me much good as a national coach. I told Nick he was welcome to move to Bayern if he wanted to. 

"But players should also be clear that with 25% playing time, things would be tight for them for the World Cup."

info_icon

Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning midfielder Toni Kroos, meanwhile, was somewhat surprised to see Woltemade buck the trend of homegrown players choosing Bayern.

"If you take a closer look, it's not so surprising, because this Isak thing had been going on for a long time, and he didn't want to play there anymore," Kroos said on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen.

"The fact that Newcastle would then look at the market to see what strikers were available was also not surprising. What surprises me is that he actually went there, because we read he was definitely going to Bayern."

After facing Slovakia, Germany take on Northern Ireland in Koln on Sunday. Their Group A campaign is yet to get underway, with Luxembourg the other team in their pool.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Reports

  2. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  3. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  4. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Will Try To Prove A Point With Aggressive Cricket, Says Irfan Pathan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into The Semis After Jiri Lehecka Triumph

  2. US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Reaches Second Straight Semi-final After Beating Barbora Krejcikova

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Highlights, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Pegula Storms Into Semi-Final

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  2. Booth Capturing In Bihar In The '80s-'90s: Journalist Nalini Singh's Blow-by-blow Account

  3. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

  4. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  5. Rats Bite Two Newborns At Indore's Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya; Probe Launched

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

  2. Over 800 Dead As Afghanistan Faces Deadly Earthquake, Survivors Fight For Life

  3. 'It's Troublesome': Trump's Aide Navarro Slams Modi-Xi-Putin Unity At SCO

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI