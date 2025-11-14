FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: GER Captain Joshua Kimmich Ruled Out Of Crucial Game With Ankle Injury

GER skipper Joshua Kimmich will not play their WC qualifier match
Germany have announced that captain Joshua Kimmich will miss their World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Thursday due to an ankle injury.
Julian Nagelsmann’s side are currently top of Group A, level with Slovakia on nine points after four games, while Northern Ireland are on six points in third.
Luxembourg are yet to pick up any points in the group, scoring just once across their four matches and losing 4-0 to Germany in October.
Kimmich scored twice in that match and is currently Germany’s joint-top scorer in this qualifying campaign, alongside Serge Gnabry (both two).
Germany released a statement that said: “Our captain picked up a capsule injury in his right ankle during yesterday's training session and will indeed travel with the team to Luxembourg tomorrow, but he won't be playing.”
Kimmich has played every minute in Germany’s four qualifying matches so far, starting in the back four rather than in midfield.
RB Leipzig’s Ridle Baku is Kimmich’s most likely replacement, while Borussia Dortmund’s Waldemar Anton is also an option for Nagelsmann.
Bayern Munich will hope Kimmich's injury is not serious, as the Bundesliga leaders prepare for a busy few weeks that include a Champions League trip to Arsenal, on November 26.