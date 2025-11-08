Chess World Cup 2025, Round 3: Arjun Erigaisi Takes Early Lead, D Gukesh Draws

In Round 3 of the Chess World Cup, Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna secured wins with their white pieces, continuing their strong form in the tournament. World champion D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi played out draws in their respective matches

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chess World Cup 2025, Round 3 Results
India's Arjun Erigaisi keeps title hopes alive. Photo: FIDE/Maria Emelianova
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chess World Cup Round 3: Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna won with white pieces

  • D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi drew their matches

  • Nodirbek Abdusattorov lost to Jose Martinez; Vincent Keymer drew with V Pranav

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi continued with his fine form to beat his Uzbek counterpart Shamsiddin Vokhidov in a clean attacking game, while world champion D Gukesh played out a draw with Frederik Svane of Germany in the first game of the third round of Chess World Cup, in Goa on Friday.

Apart from Erigaisi, Grandmaster P Harikrishna also shot into lead with another finely-crafted victory at the expense of young GM Daniel Dardha of Belgium. With both Erigaisi and Harikrishna winning with white pieces, a draw would be enough for them to get over the line to the fourth round.

In the round of 64, R Praggnanandhaa also drew the first game with Robert Hovhannisyan of Armenia to start easy with black pieces, while Vidit Gujrathi played out a draw with Sam Shankland to start his campaign for the fourth round.

Erigaisi was great for the third time running, scoring his third straight win in the knockout event. Playing white, it was a Queen-pawn opening wherein Erigaisi found some nice resources in the opening and crushed Vokhidov in a one-sided affair.

Harikrishna continued his success story with the seasoned Grandmaster, who famously assisted Gukesh in the World Championship title match, showcasing his skills as a brilliant attacker.

Related Content
Related Content

"I had prepared something new. Of course, there was help for me but I could not recall all the moves in this variation. But there were some nice tricks that happened and some moves my opponent missed. Basically, he didn't realise the danger properly in the game," said Harikrishna after the match.

Among the other higher-ranked players, Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Jose Martinez in a game that could have swung either ways while Vincent Keymer of Germany who, is currently number four in the live ratings, was held to a draw by recently-crowned world junior champion V Pranav.

The second game of the two-game mini-match will be played on Saturday and if the tie persists, two games of rapid and subsequent games of lesser time control will be played to determine the winner.

Results (Round 3, Game 1) (Indians unless specified): Svane Frederic (Ger) drew with D Gukesh; Yilmaz Mustafa (Tur) lost to Shant Sargsyan (Arm); N Theodorou (Gre) drew with Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe); P Harikrishna beat Daniel Dardha (Bel); Alexey Sarana (Srb) beat Jorden van Foreest (Ned); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) lost to Jose Martínez (Ven); Thao Dai Van Nguyen (Cze) drew with Nodribek Yakubboev (Uzb); Awonder Liang (USA) drew with Rasmus Svane (Ger); Gabriel Sargissian (Arm) drew with Diptayan Ghosh; Le Quang Leim (Vie) beat Jeffery Xiong (USA); Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou) drew with V Karthik; Matthias Bluebaum (Ger) beat Ivan Zemlyanskii (Fid); Alexander Donchenko (Ger) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm) drew with R Praggnanandhaa; Georg Meier (Uru) drew with Daniil Dubov (Fid); Sam Shankland (USA) drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur) drew with Richard Rapport (Hun), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Fid); Alexander Grebnev beat Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis (Gre); Andrey Esipenko (Fid) lost to Pouya Idani (Iri); Vincent Keymer (Ger) drew with M Pranesh; Wei Yi (Chn) drew with Benjamin Gledura (Hun); Ivan Saric (Srb) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri); Samuel Sevian (Usa) drew with Evgeniy Najer (Fid); Michael Adams (Eng) drew with L Lodici (Ita); Levon Aronian (USA) beat A R Salem Saleh (UAE); Radoslav Wojtaszek (Pol) beat Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo); Kiriil Alekseenko (Aut) lost to Peter Leko (Hun); Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb) lost to Arjun Erigaisi.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami Over Wife’s Plea For Increased Maintenance

  2. Mohsin Naqvi To Attend ICC Meeting In Dubai As BCCI Seeks Asia Cup Trophy Resolution – Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Uthappa Stars As IND Edge PAK By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Clash

  4. Maharashtra Govt Felicitates Mandhana, Rodrigues, Yadav For ICC Women’s World Cup Heroics

  5. Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Gujarat HC Grants Six-Month Bail To Self-Styled Godman Asaram In Rape Case

  2. Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

  3. Gurugram AQI and Weather Update: Hazardous Air Quality Persists Amid Clear Skies

  4. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  5. First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

Entertainment News

  1. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  2. Pakistan, Afghan Taliban Resume Peace Talks In Istanbul

  3. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

  4. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  5. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Phase One: Cash Transfers, Women Drive Highest Ever Turnout of 64.66%

  2. The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

  3. ED Arrests Third Person In Reliance Power’s ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Case

  4. Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri

  5. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Review | Existential, Unnerving And Still Sharply Surreal

  6. Supreme Court Says Air India Pilot Not To Blame In Ahmedabad Crash

  7. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

  8. Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 14 Supporters of Sengottaiyan for Anti-Party Activities