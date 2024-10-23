Football

Francesco Totti: Roma Legend Hints At Surprise Serie A Return Aged 48

Totti, who spent his entire career with Roma, playing 785 times in all competitions, retired from football in 2017

Roma legend Francesco Totti
Roma legend Francesco Totti
info_icon

Roma legend Francesco Totti says he would be open to returning to professional football, claiming Serie A teams have contacted him recently. (More Football News)

Totti, who spent his entire career with Roma, playing 785 times in all competitions, retired from football in 2017.

The 48-year-old, who also earned 58 caps for Italy, scored 307 goals for the club and provided 207 over his 24-year spell at Roma.

Despite being out of the game for seven years, Totti believes it would only take him a few months to get back to full fitness if the right team came for him.

Italy Soccer Serie A: Verona vs Monza - Photo: Studio Buzzi/LaPresse via AP
Verona Vs Monza: Dany Mota Shines With Brace As Side Claims First Serie A Victory - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"There were Serie A teams that called me," he said during an event at Sportitalia Village, as quoted by ESPN.

"I admit that they made me think a little, a little crazy," Totti said. "It would be difficult, but in life, you never say never.

"There are players who have played many years after the end of their career. It also depends on where you play, with all due respect, but if I were to return to Serie A, I would have to train really well.

"Lazio? I wouldn't even consider it. I'd be ready in two to three months.

"I'm still playing at 48. If I had to do something crazy, I'd do it in Italy, not abroad, but it is crazy."

Former Lazio goalkeeper Marco Ballotta is the current oldest player to have made a Serie A appearance at 44 years and 38 days.

Totti also admitted his decision to retire was not something he decided himself.

"When you turn the page, you never know what awaits you. It wasn't my choice, but in that moment, it has to be experienced differently from the context," he added.

"Maybe that's also why I've had that thing inside me. It's true that there's a beginning and an end to everything. I didn't want it and so that window remained open."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya vs Seychelles Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 10
  2. Zimbabwe vs Gambia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 12
  3. Mozambique vs Rwanda Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 11
  4. India Squad For Australia Tour Expected On October 28; Nitish Kumar Reddy In Contention
  5. Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: SL-A Advance To Semis With 19-run Win
Football News
  1. Francesco Totti: Roma Legend Hints At Surprise Serie A Return Aged 48
  2. Premier League: Gordon Signs Long-Term Newcastle United Contract Extension
  3. Antoine Griezmann's International Retirement Will Benefit Atletico, Says Diego Simeone
  4. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Highlights: OFC Take All Three Points In Bhubaneshwar With 2-1 Triumph
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: East Bengal FC Remain Winless After 2-1 Defeat To Odisha
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vinesh Disagreed With Sakshi's 'Selfish' Blame Over Wrestlers' Protest | Who Said What?
  2. J&K: State Intelligence Team Dismantles Newly Formed Militant Group In Anti-Terror Raids
  3. Delhi LG Saxena Asks For Accountability Over Toxic Froth In Yamuna
  4. 'Regulating Madrasas In National Interest': SC Reserves Judgement
  5. Bahraich Violence: ‘No Actions Will Be Taken Until Wednesday’, UP Govt Assures Supreme Court
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors