Francesco Totti: Roma Legend Hints At Surprise Serie A Return Aged 48

Roma legend Francesco Totti says he would be open to returning to professional football, claiming Serie A teams have contacted him recently. (More Football News)
Totti, who spent his entire career with Roma, playing 785 times in all competitions, retired from football in 2017.
The 48-year-old, who also earned 58 caps for Italy, scored 307 goals for the club and provided 207 over his 24-year spell at Roma.
Despite being out of the game for seven years, Totti believes it would only take him a few months to get back to full fitness if the right team came for him.
"There were Serie A teams that called me," he said during an event at Sportitalia Village, as quoted by ESPN.
"I admit that they made me think a little, a little crazy," Totti said. "It would be difficult, but in life, you never say never.
"There are players who have played many years after the end of their career. It also depends on where you play, with all due respect, but if I were to return to Serie A, I would have to train really well.
"Lazio? I wouldn't even consider it. I'd be ready in two to three months.
"I'm still playing at 48. If I had to do something crazy, I'd do it in Italy, not abroad, but it is crazy."
Former Lazio goalkeeper Marco Ballotta is the current oldest player to have made a Serie A appearance at 44 years and 38 days.
Totti also admitted his decision to retire was not something he decided himself.
"When you turn the page, you never know what awaits you. It wasn't my choice, but in that moment, it has to be experienced differently from the context," he added.
"Maybe that's also why I've had that thing inside me. It's true that there's a beginning and an end to everything. I didn't want it and so that window remained open."