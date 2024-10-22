Sports

Verona Vs Monza: Dany Mota Shines With Brace As Side Claims First Serie A Victory - In Pics

Dany Mota delivered an inspired performance, scoring in each half to lead his side to a surprising 3-0 victory and secure their first win in Serie A. The Portuguese striker opened the scoring with a superb volley just nine minutes in and added a second in the 74th minute by bursting between two defenders. Alessandro Bianco capped off the scoring with 11 minutes remaining, helping Monza climb out of the relegation zone to 16th place in the 20-team table. Monza was the last team to earn a victory this season. Despite Verona's impressive record of second-half goals, ranking just behind league leader Napoli, they struggled to find the net and fell to 13th place.