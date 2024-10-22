Sports

Verona Vs Monza: Dany Mota Shines With Brace As Side Claims First Serie A Victory - In Pics

Dany Mota delivered an inspired performance, scoring in each half to lead his side to a surprising 3-0 victory and secure their first win in Serie A. The Portuguese striker opened the scoring with a superb volley just nine minutes in and added a second in the 74th minute by bursting between two defenders. Alessandro Bianco capped off the scoring with 11 minutes remaining, helping Monza climb out of the relegation zone to 16th place in the 20-team table. Monza was the last team to earn a victory this season. Despite Verona's impressive record of second-half goals, ranking just behind league leader Napoli, they struggled to find the net and fell to 13th place.

Italy Soccer Serie A: Monza vs Verona
Italy Soccer Serie A: Verona vs Monza Photo: Studio Buzzi/LaPresse via AP

AC Monza's Warren Bondo, left, and Dany Mota celebrate together after the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Italy Soccer Serie A: Verona vs Monza
Italy Soccer Serie A: Monza vs Verona Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP
Verona's players react after AC Monza's victory at the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Serie A: Monza vs Verona
Serie A: Verona vs Monza Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP
AC Monza's Alessandro Bianco celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Serie A: Verona vs Monza
Serie A: Monza vs Verona Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP
AC Monza's Dany Mota, right, celebrates scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Serie A 2024: Monza vs Verona
Serie A 2024: Verona vs Monza Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP
Hellas Verona's supporters during the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Serie A 2024: Verona vs Monza
Serie A 2024: Monza vs Verona Photo: Studio Buzzi/LaPresse via AP
AC Monza's Dany Mota, left, fights for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Serie A Soccer Match: Monza vs Verona
Serie A Soccer Match: Verona vs Monza Photo: Studio Buzzi/LaPresse via AP
AC Monza's Alessandro Bianco, right, fights for the ball with Verona's Suat Serdar, during the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Serie A Soccer Match: Verona vs Monza
Serie A Soccer Match: Monza vs Verona Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP
Monza's Dany Mota, left, celebrates scoring a goal with his teammates during the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Monza vs Verona
Verona vs Monza Studio Buzzi/LaPresse via AP
AC Monza's Warren Bondo, right, fights for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Verona vs Monza
Monza vs Verona Photo: Studio Buzzi/LaPresse via AP
Verona's Ondrej Duda, left, and Monza's Warren Bondo in action during the Serie A soccer match between Verona and Monza at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

