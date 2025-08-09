Red For Ruth Auction 2025: Shubman Gill’s Lord’s Test Jersey Sets Record

This special-edition shirt — visibly match-worn and unwashed — attracted the highest bid of all memorabilia items from both the Indian and England squads. Auctioned in August 2025, it helped raise funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation’s cancer care initiatives, underscoring both the event’s charitable purpose and the rising worth of cricket collectibles

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Indias captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century. AP
Summary
  • Shubman Gill's Lord's Test jersey sold for £4,600 at auction

  • Auction raised funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation's initiatives

  • International participation increased significantly since 2022

  • Other memorabilia included shirts from Bumrah and jadeja, fetching high bids

Shubman Gill’s match-worn and signed India vs England, Lord’s Test jersey sold for £4,600 (approximately ₹5.41 lakh) at the Red for Ruthcharity auction in 2025, conducted by Graham Budds auction house.

This special-edition, visibly match-worn, and unwashed shirt drew the highest bid among all memorabilia items, including those from both Indian and England squads. The proceeds from the auction, held in August 2025, supported the Ruth Strauss Foundation’s cancer care initiatives, reinforcing the event’s charitable mission and the growing value of cricket collectibles.

The 2025 event featured digital authentication for all match-worn memorabilia, a first for the charity, which helped boost buyer confidence and final sale prices. The Ruth Strauss Foundation also introduced a virtual exhibition, allowing fans worldwide to view items before bidding.

Gill a memorable outing during India's tour of England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The 25-year-old not only scored a record 754 runs in the five Tests, but also ensured that India share the honours with England in the five-match series in his debut campaign as the national team captain.

Cricket Memorabilia And Record Bids At The 2025 Auction

The auction featured high-profile cricket collectibles aside from Gill’s jersey, such as match-worn shirts and caps from India's Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, each fetching £4,200 (around ₹4.94 lakh). KL Rahul’s shirt sold for £4,000 (₹4.7 lakh).

Among England players, Joe Root’s signed jersey secured the top price at £3,800 (₹4.47 lakh), while Root’s cap was the highest among headwear at £3,000 (₹3.52 lakh).

The event included signed memorabilia, portraits, bats, and hospitality tickets, collectively raising significant funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Cricket memorabilia auctions in the UK have seen a marked increase in both participation and total funds raised since 2022. The 2024 Red for Ruth auction set a previous record by raising over £320,000, with more than 150 items sold, according to the Ruth Strauss Foundation’s annual report.

Honouring Ruth Strauss And Cancer Awareness

The Red for Ruth auction is held annually, traditionally coinciding with the Lord’s Test in England, as a tribute to Ruth Strauss, wife of former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss. The Ruth Strauss Foundation was launched in May 2019, following Ruth Strauss’s death in December 2018 from a rare form of non-smoker lung cancer.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation organises the event to generate funds for providing emotional support and resources to families facing incurable cancer diagnoses, and to support awareness and research into non-smoker lung cancers.

As of August 2025, the auction continues to be a flagship fundraising initiative of the Foundation, with growing engagement from cricket fans and collectors.

The first Red for Ruth Day took place during the 2019 Ashes Test at Lord’s, when players, officials, and fans wore red to raise awareness. Since then, the Foundation has funded over 1,000 family support sessions and contributed to the UK’s National Lung Cancer Audit.

The event has now become a fixture in the English cricket calendar.

Auction Details And Impact on Cancer Care Initiatives

The official 2025 Red for Ruth memorabilia auction was conducted by Graham Budds, with Dreweatts facilitating material sales for the Ruth Strauss Foundation. The event took place in Donnington Priory, Newbury, Berkshire, UK, with both in-person and online participation available.

The Foundation ensured all proceeds from specific lots, including Shubman Gill’s jersey and other high-value memorabilia, were directed toward their charitable mission.

The 2025 edition, coinciding with the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Test series at Lord’s, marked one of the highest fundraising totals from player memorabilia, with Gill’s jersey achieving a record bid among shirts auctioned in recent years.

In 2023, a rare Ben Stokes signed bat fetched £6,100, setting a previous record for single-item sales before Gill’s 2025 jersey.

Published At:
