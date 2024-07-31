Football

Football At Paris Olympics, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs ARG, JPN Vs ESP On TV And Online In India

Football At Paris Olympics Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the FRA Vs ARG, JPN Vs ESP, quarter-final ties

France Football Team, Paris Olympics 2024, AP Photo
France's Jean-Philippe Mateta, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammate France's Rayan Cherki, during the men's Group A match. Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
info_icon

Football at the Paris Olympics 2024 sees eight teams fight it out for the elusive gold medal as hosts France take on Argentina in the 1st quarter-final whereas Japan are in action against Spain. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Egypt, Morocco, Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay are the remaining teams that will clash in the quarters in what promises to be a mouth-watering affair on Friday (02 August).

France's clash against Argentina sees a repeat of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final where the La Albiceleste defeated the Les Bleus on penalties. Ever since, the two teams have grown a sort of 'grudge' and expect a hostile reception for the reigning world champs.

The other match sees Spain take on Japan who will clash in the other quarter-final. The La Roja, who were also crowned the Euro 2024 champions, will be favourites against their Asian counterparts.

Live Streaming Of France vs Argentina and Japan vs Spain, Men's Football Quarter-final at the Paris Olympics 2024:

When is the France vs Argentina and Japan vs Spain football quarter-final ties at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The respective ties will be played on Friday, August 1.

What time will the France vs Argentina and Japan vs Spain football quarter-final ties at the Paris Olympics 2024 start?

The Japan vs Spain tie will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST whereas France vs Argentina will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch France vs Argentina and Japan vs Spain football quarter-final ties at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network. The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

